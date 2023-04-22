Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label continue to make waves within the sneaker industry and they have no plans of stopping. Under the Jordan label's offerings, one of the most popular basketball silhouettes is the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The shoe has been one of the fan favorites for almost four decades due to its incredible heritage and history.

One can claim that the amalgamation between the sneaker, fashion, and basketball industries began with the launch of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model. The shoe has continued to gain popularity due to its style and other qualities that only a true sneakerhead can appreciate.

The first-ever shoe sported by Michael Jordan, the Air Jordan 1 Bred is currently priced at approximately at $1 million. This can be seen as a testament to the impact of these sneakers. While one cannot get their hands on $1 million, they can surely get some of the best colorways for $500.

5 best Nike Air Jordan 1 colorways under $500, which one should definitely add to their collection

1) Nike x Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 low "Phantom"

カインドオル吉祥寺店✌️

22AW Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP Black Phantom



#TravisScott

#nike

#トラヴィススコット

#ナイキ

#カインドオル吉祥寺

#吉祥寺買取 Travis Scott × Nike22AW Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP Black Phantom Travis Scott × Nike 22AW Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP Black Phantom#TravisScott #nike#トラヴィススコット#ナイキ#カインドオル吉祥寺#吉祥寺買取 https://t.co/PvpdtQz9vl

The most recent collaboration between the beloved rapper Travis Scott and Nike resulted in "Phantom” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Low. The collaborative shoe was launched on December 15, 2022, at a retail price of $150 via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers via a raffle.

The upper of Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG SP "Black Phantom" comes constructed of crisp black suede materials, which depart from the customary earth-tone approach. A contrasting exposed white stitching is added all over alongside reverse swooshes on the lateral side and the "Nike Air" tongue tag. More branding details are added with wings emblems on the rear.

Co-branding details are added with Cactus Jack branding as well as a new bee design on the tongue flap, medial side, and insoles of the shoe. The footwear is elevated by the black sole unit.

The shoe can currently be availed at StockX for $499.

2) Air Jordan 1 High Chicago "Lost and Found"

Air Jordan 1 High Chicago "Lost and Found" (Image via Nike)

This pair recently caught the attention of many sneakerheads with news of the restock on April 20, 2023, which turned out to be nothing more than a faux pas. While a restock didn't happen, sneakerheads can definitely get onto the reseller site such as StockX to get the pair for $467.

The shoe was originally launched via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers via a raffle in November 2022 with a selling price tag of $180. The pair took inspiration from the original 1985 pair and how they would look after being locked in a dusty stock room for decades.

The shoe's aged look is also known as "Chicago Reimagined," which comes with yellowed midsoles, cracked leather, and faded colors. The shoe features a larger swoosh than usual as a nod to the style of the 80s. The shoe comes with mismatched lids on the shoe boxes, referencing the human error in inventory tracking before sophisticated systems were introduced.

Since the shoe wasn't restocked, there are no additional details about its resale.

3) Air Jordan 1 Low "Year of the Rabbit"

The swoosh label celebrated the Chinese New Year 2023, dubbed the "Year of the Rabbit" with the release of a limited-edition Air Jordan 1 Low makeover.

The shoe was launched on the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on January 21, 2023, at a retail price of $410. The shoe was made in only 5000 units and became one of 2023's best limited-edition releases.

The shoe comes clad in a "Brown/Sail/University Red" color scheme. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a mix of suede and leather materials. The terry fabric sock liners within the shoes juxtapose and highlight the texture of the uppers.

The bunny photos served as inspiration for the textured laces. The interiors of the tongue tags have a motif of bunny rabbits and are additionally embossed with specific numbers up to 5000 as additional features.

The shoe currently resells at StockX for $500.

4) Air Jordan 1 High "Dark Mocha"

Air Jordan 1 High "Dark Mocha" (Image via Nike)

The beloved colorway "Dark Mocha" was added to Air Jordan 1 High sneaker model in 2020. The shoe was released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers on October 31, 2020, at a retail price of $170. The pair came clad in a "Sail/Dark Mocha/Black" color scheme.

The shoe features a Black Toe design theme and became one of the most liked shoes due to its similarity to the Jordan 1 Travis Scott "Mocha" shoes. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of a Sail leather base, which contrasts the black leather overlays upon the toe boxes and Mocha suede on the heel and ankle.

Black leather profile Swooshes, winged-basketball logo on the ankle, and Nike Air branding on the tongue pays homage to the original 1985 Jordan 1. The look is finished with a Sail midsole and black outsole.

The shoe currently resells for $405 at StockX.

5) Air Jordan 1 High "Shattered Backboard 3.0"

An OG sneakerhead can definitely recognize the value of the "Shattered Backboard" color scheme. The Shattered Backboard 3.0 continued the sneaker lineage of the Jordan 1 Retro High silhouette. This colorway was inspired by the orange and black jersey that Michael wore when he shattered the backboard in an Italian exhibition game in 1986.

The shoe was originally launched on October 26, 2019, at a retail price of $160 and quickly rose in popularity due to its heritage. The shoe comes clad in a "Black/Pale Vanilla/Starfish" color scheme. The 3.0 colorway was slightly different that the 1.0 and 2.0 retro's, as its upper comes constructed out of crinkled pattern leather to represent the shattered glass.

The shoe comes clad in black and orange color blocking and the look is finished off with a yellowed vanilla sole unit.

Currently, the shoe can be availed at StockX for $425.

Other than the aforementioned colorways, other color schemes including the Lucky Green, UNC, and Bred can be availed under $500 via reseller sites such as StockX and Flight Club.

