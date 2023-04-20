Where to get Air Jordan 1 "Lost And Found"⁠? Release time, date, and more explored

Air Jordan 1 has been in high demand since its original release in 1985. The iconic shoe has continued to be a highly sought-after item, even after several decades since its release. Air Jordan 1's popularity can be attributed to a variety of factors, including its association with basketball legend Michael Jordan, its unique design, and its status as a cultural phenomenon.

With limited availability, highly coveted collaborations, and a fan base that spans multiple generations and subcultures, the demand for Air Jordan 1s remains as strong as ever. Now, Nike has announced on April 20, 2023, that it is bringing back Air Jordan 1 "Lost And Found," which will avaialble on the SNKRS app from 11:40 am at $180.

Air Jordan 1 "Lost And Found" restock version will be available via SNKRS app on April 20

SNKRS STOCK @SnkrsStock

Dropping tomorrow 4/20

At 11:40 am est CONFIRMEDDropping tomorrow 4/20At 11:40 am est CONFIRMED ‼️ Dropping tomorrow 4/20At 11:40 am est https://t.co/qHLVnvYWnI

On April 12, 2023, Jordan Brand released a poll on the SNKRS app that stated: "If we restocked AJ1 "Chicago" next week, you would:" with two options to select from for the sneakerheads.

This drop is especially important for those who couldn't get their hands on the pair last time. Over the past several months, Nike has received uncountable requests from the sneakerheads to re-release the AJ 1 "Lost and Found" pair. After many requests, the brand is finally releasing the pair to fans again.

Air Jordan 1 "Lost And Found" features a faux crumbled black leather collar that indicates that the OG Jordan 1's collar tends to crumble with age, and faux cracking is also present on the toe, mid-panel, and collar. The shoes come with a mismatched box lid that speaks to the "lost and found" nature of the colorway.

Scrizyy @Scrizyy 4/20 Air Jordan Retro 1 High OG 'Lost and Found'



SNKRS App Shock Drop 11:40am EST. 4/20 Air Jordan Retro 1 High OG 'Lost and Found' SNKRS App Shock Drop 11:40am EST. https://t.co/OPBoKUFb30

The design is meant to look like the original 1985 Air Jordan 1 that was found decades later in a dusty stock room. The shoe takes on a vintage appearance with its worn look, cracked leather accents, and aged white midsole and red outsole with a chalky white look to mimic the dustiness of stored sneakers. The "Lost and Found" theme is also reflected in the special box that comes with a worn look and a mismatched box lid that speaks to the shoes being misplaced in back rooms and basements.

The Swoosh label explained:

"The AJ1 Chicago is a throwback to this era, drawing inspiration from what an original 1985 Air Jordan 1 would look like if found decades later in a dusty stock room."

The brand further added:

"According to the Jordan design team, the goal of this shoe was to create a "time-travel moment", especially for a new generation of consumers. The process of buying a shoe today is very different from what it was like in the 80s. This sneaker attempts to capture that lost-and-found feeling, giving consumers a taste of what a box-fresh, vintage AJ1 would have looked like back in the day."

The day has finally come for the sneakerheads to restock their wardrobe with the iconic Air Jordan 1 "Lost And Found" model. Now, it's just a matter of few hours, after which it will be available via the SNKRS app for $180.

