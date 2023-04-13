Nike's Air Jordan 1 Low “Shadow Brown” shoes : Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jordan, the leading sublabel of Swoosh, is getting ready to release a new version of the Air Jordan 1 Low. The most recent colorway of this sneaker pays homage to Michael Jordan's legacy and his first signature shoe with a "Shadow Brown" color scheme. The Air Jordan 1 Low Shadow Brown is expected to be released in Fall 2023, exclusively in women's sizes.

The retail price is set at $110 per pair, which is a reasonable and affordable price for such a high-quality and versatile sneaker. The sneakers will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers, such as Nike.com, SNKRS app, and a few others.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low “Shadow Brown” shoes are combined with contrasting Sail underlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 Low is one of the most iconic and versatile sneakers in the history of footwear. The low-top version of Michael Jordan's first signature shoe has been a staple for casual wear, street style, and basketball culture since its debut in 1985. The Air Jordan 1 Low has also been a canvas for countless colorways and collaborations over the years, ranging from classic to creative.

The history of the design process that resulted in the development of the iconic shoe's silhouette is briefly described in the online store for Michael Jordan's shoe brand and is summed up as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

One of the latest iterations of the Air Jordan 1 Low is the Shadow Brown colorway, which is set to release in Fall 2023. This pair features a subtle and sophisticated combination of brown, sail, and a sand-like hue that gives it a premium and earthy look. The new colorway is perfect for the upcoming season, as it can match any outfit and add some warmth and elegance to one's sneaker rotation.

The "Shadow Brown" is constructed with a full leather upper that is soft and durable. The base layer is covered in a sail color that provides a clean and crisp contrast to the brown overlays. Additionally, the overlays are made of a chocolatey shadow brown leather that wraps around the toe box, eyelets, heel, and collar. The shadow brown leather also extends to the rubber outsole, which offers traction and durability.

Moreover, the sneakers feature some details that add some flair and branding to the design. The swooshes on the lateral and medial sides are made of a lighter brown leather that resembles the color of a latte. The swooshes also have a slightly textured finish that adds some dimension and depth to the sneaker. The Jumpman logo on the tongue and the winged basketball logo on the heel are also done in the same latte color, creating a harmonious and balanced look.

The Jordan Brand sneaker is completed with sail laces and a sail midsole that houses an Air unit for cushioning and comfort. The midsole also has a subtle stitching detail that adds some character and craftsmanship to the sneaker.

Keep an eye out for the next colorway of AJ1 Low shoes that will be dropped in the coming months. Interested buyers can register on the brand's website or get the SNKRS app if they want to receive quick updates on the launch.

