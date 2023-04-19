Nike Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Kentucky” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 1 KO Low is now being prepped for another "Kentucky" hue that will be released in the upcoming months of 2023. According to early photographs that have recently leaked online, the pair will grace the market clad in blue and white colors.

The shoe will retail for $120 per pair, which is lower than the regular Air Jordan 1 price of $170 for each pair. These sneakers will be sold by a few select retailers, alongside Nike’s online stores. They are a must-have for fans of the vintage "Shadow" colorway and the Air Jordan 1 KO.

Additionally, the "Kentucky'' colorway is a fantastic choice for individuals who want low-top sneakers while still adhering to the history and aesthetic of the Air Jordan 1.

Nike Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Kentucky” shoes are dressed in white and blue tones

Take a closer look at the upcoming AJ 1 KO Low Kentucky shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 KO Low is a retro sneaker that first debuted in 1985 as a cheaper alternative to the original Air Jordan 1. Featuring a canvas upper instead of leather, the shoe has a different outsole design. The KO stands for "knock-off," as the shoe was rumored to be a fake version of Air Jordan 1 at the time.

Due to a collaboration with Union LA, a streetwear boutique, the Air Jordan 1 KO Low recently made a comeback in 2023. Two colorways of the shoe were released in February. Since then, the sneaker has seen several online releases, including classic colorways like "Bred" and "Shadow".

According to the Jordan Brand official website, the original iconic silhouette was made as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It further reads:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Kentucky” pays homage to the University of Kentucky's signature colors of white and blue. The shoe has a white canvas base with blue overlays, as well as nubuck Swooshes and an outsole. A red Nike Air logo on the tongue and a white midsole complete the look.

The Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Kentucky” is a great option for fans of collegiate colors and retro sneakers. The shoe offers a vintage look with a durable canvas upper and a comfortable fit. They also celebrate one of the most storied basketball programs in the country, as Kentucky has produced many NBA stars like Anthony Davis, John Wall, and Jamal Murray.

If you are interested in getting a pair of the AJ 1 KO Low “Kentucky”, stay tuned to the Swoosh label's online store or use the SNKRS app for more updates on the release date and availability.

