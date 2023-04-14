Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "University Blue" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Michael Jordan's eponymous label co-owned with Nike has continued to make waves in both the fashion and pop-culture community and has received love from sneakerheads globally.

The label has maintained its popularity, as it follows the latest trends to satisfy its consumers' needs and desires. In 2023, the Jordan brand is focusing on bringing back the greatly desired retro colorways in the celebrations of "Jordan Year."

Michael Jordan's eponymous label previously unofficially announced 2023 as the "Jordan Year" in honor of Jordan's legendary Chicago jersey number 23. In celebration, the label has consistently provided its consumers with vibrant makeovers, especially of the beloved and popular Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

The latest vibrant makeover to be added is the Air Jordan 1 Mid is the "Black/ UNC Blue" color scheme, which is well-suited for OG sneakerheads. The Swoosh label hasn't announced a release date for the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black/ University Blue" sneakers yet. However, according to media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be released via Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers in early 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black / University Blue" sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black / University Blue" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan sneaker lineage is one of the most famous and culturally relevant sneaker lines globally. Michael Jordan signed a lifetime deal with the Swoosh label in 1984 and permanently formed a connection between the sneaker and fashion world with the basketball one.

Subsequently, the dynamic duo debuted their first signature shoe, the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, to the public in 1985. It has continued to maintain an undeniable presence in the sneaker sphere for almost four decades. Introducing the 1985-debuted Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, the Nike site says:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material. The base of the shoe is clad in a black leather hue, which is affixed on the perforated toeboxes, side panels and collars. The black hue contrasts with University Blue leather overlays. The University Blue overlays are placed on the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars and heel counters.

The University Blue hue continues on the profile swoosh logos on both the medial and lateral sides. More University Blue is added on the nylon tongues. Branding details, including the Jumpman logo and winged basketball, comes clad in black hue. The look is finished off with black laces, simple white midsoles and blue rubber outsoles.

An official release date for the new Air Jordan 1 Mid "Black / University Blue" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, it's rumored to be released soon in both adult and kid sizes via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers.

