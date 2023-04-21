Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Lemon Twist” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, which received a unique redesign in 2023, is one of the most well-known splinter models in the rich history of the Jordan Brand. The modernized Air Jordan 1's padding now comes coated in a vibrant arrangement of summer-ready colors to go with a variety of seasonal ensembles.

The recently unveiled Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Lemon Twist" version will make waves in the footwear industry in 2023. Sneakerheads and fans of Jordan shoes may purchase these $150 shoes from the SNKRS app, Nike, and a few other Jordan retail sites. These pairs will be offered in women’s exclusive sizes.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Lemon Twist” is a Fresh and Comfortable Twist on a Classic

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJ 1 High CMFT 2 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic and influential sneakers of all time, but that doesn't mean it can't be improved. In 2023, Nike introduced the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2, a revamped version of the original that offers more comfort, flexibility, and style.

On the NBA's star-owned website, Jordan Brand, the storied AJ1 shoe's history is described as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

One of the most eye-catching colorways of Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 is "Lemon Twist," which is set to be released in the summer of 2023. The women's exclusive pair features a bright yellow upper made of leather and mesh, contrasted by black accents on the Swoosh, laces, tongue, and collar. The shoe also has a white midsole and a translucent outsole that reveals a lemon graphic underneath.

However, "Lemon Twist" is not just about looks. It also boasts some innovative features that make it more comfortable and functional than the standard AJ 1. For instance, the shoe has a Zoom Air unit in the heel that provides responsive cushioning and impact protection.

The shoe also has a cut-out collar that reduces pressure on the Achilles tendon and allows for more ankle mobility. Additionally, the shoe has a foam-padded tongue that enhances comfort and fit.

The "Lemon Twist" colorway is a perfect example of how Nike can take a classic silhouette and give it a fresh and comfortable twist. The shoe combines the heritage and legacy of the Air Jordan 1 with modern technology and design elements that cater to today's sneaker enthusiasts.

If you are looking for a sneaker that is bright, bold, and comfortable, you might want to check out the AJ 1 Zoom CMFT 2 "Lemon Twist." It is a sneaker that will surely make you stand out from the crowd and feel good on your feet. You can register on the Nike website for quick alerts on the launch.

