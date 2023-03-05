Nike Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Silverware" shoes: Price and more details explored

The well-known Air Jordan 1 model has undergone multiple revisions ever since it was co-owned by Nike and Michael Jordan. The Jordan brand, noted for creating the most illustrious shoe lineage, has identified technological progress as one of its top targets for 2023.

The label is paying more attention to the original AJ1 silhouette and its derivatives as its 40th-anniversary approaches. One of the modern and avant-garde sneaker designs from the lineup, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, debuted in 2020. The AJ1 Zoom CMFT 2, the second iteration in the line, will be released shortly in a "Silverware" makeover.

The newly unveiled Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Silverware" variation is anticipated to dominate the footwear market in 2023. The selling price for these sneakers is $150, and sneakerheads and fans of Jordan shoes can buy them from Nike, the SNKRS app, and a few different Jordan retail locations.

Nike Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 shoes will arrive in "Silverware" makeup with bold black details

Here’s a detailed view of the upcoming AJ1 Zoom CMFT 2 shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5, which was initially debuted in 2011 and revived by A-COLD-WALL* nine years later, has brought in a renewed slate of highly cushioned choices in conjunction with the enormous popularity of the "Dad Shoe." The fifth generation has started influencing later models, such as the Dunk Low, which was covered in TPU toppings, and the Vomero, which received a removable Dunk-like wrap on top.

The silhouette casts its "Silverware" design for its subsequent extension from late February across the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CFMT 2. The illustrious AJ1 shoe's history is detailed on the NBA's star-owned Jordan Brand website as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

Take a closer look at the laterals of the shoe (Image via JD Sports)

The description further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The pair's immaculate white underlays are in stark contrast to the clad-greyscale costume, which is mirrored and is outfitted with a variety of neutrals. The mesh tongue structure, laces, and sock liner are all contrasted in jet-black before the Vomero's "Silver Metallic" decorations start to add a dazzling touch to the tongue tab and cut-out mid-foot swooshes.

In the coming weeks of this year, the new Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 "Silverware" edition will be introduced, so keep an eye out for it. One can also download the SNKRS app or register on the Nike website to receive updates on the footwear.

In addition to the aforementioned launch, the Swoosh's Jordan Brand also planned various other colorways of AJ1 High Zoom CMFT 2 silhouette for 2023. Iterations like "Blackened Blue," "Bleached Aqua Bright Citrus," "Valentine's Day," and "Year of the Rabbit" variants have been released so far in the recent weeks. All these models were offered by Nike and its associated retail shops both online and offline.

Poll : 0 votes