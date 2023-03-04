Fragment design x CLOT x Nike Dunk Low shoes: Everything we know so far 

With a broad range of significant and well-known fashion items like Air Force 1 and Air Max 1, Nike wants to continue its market supremacy in 2023. To keep leading the industry in 2023, the shoe company will continue to place the Dunk Low silhouette at the head of its priority list.

Based on original plans from the swoosh label, the model will continue to be marketed in stores, particularly during the first half of 2023. Several 2023 catalog recruits have already been revealed by the Swoosh label, including "Year of the Rabbit," "Joker," and "Zoom Vomero 5."

The Dunk Low has become more affordable over the past year, allowing for innovative and collaborative styles like the rumored Fragment design and CLOT offering.

Although the official announcement and other details of these shoes are kept pending by the three associated labels, fans can expect the pairs to be sold online as well as at the physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, Juice Store, and Fragment.

Fragment design x CLOT x Nike Dunk Low shoes will be dressed in a classic black and white ensemble

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@prvt.selection)

Ever since the beginning of 2023, CLOT has been on fire, as the Hong Kong-based business has collaborated with a number of companies to mark its 20th anniversary.

Although we've already seen the Kung-Fu-inspired CLOT x Swoosh's Cortez debut in a "Yin-Yang" silhouette, as well as a Bruce Lee-like "Black Varsity Maize" silhouette, it appears that there are still more CLOT and Swoosh collaborations in the works. CLOT is planning to add its Eastern hemisphere elements to a triple-collab Dunk Low by collaborating with Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment design.

The Swoosh label explains the beginnings and development of their famed Dunk Low style as follows:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

The description further mentions:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

The early images of these much-awaited Dunk Lows were recently unveiled by a popular sneaker insider, Private Selection, via social media pages. The revealed images highlighted that the shoes will be covered in a black/white color scheme.

The Dunk Low features the same exact style as CLOT's infamous satin-covered AF1 collaborative project, but with the addition of Fragment's design markings. The entire white satin top, with the exception of the black leather eyestays, is covered in embroidery with an Eastern hemisphere concept.

The tongue flap and lace set are also clad in a dark shade, while the white color scheme continues with the Nike branding atop the tongue flap. A semi-translucent clear rubber midsole and outsole finish off the design of the three-way partnership, while CLOT and FRGMT logos replace the customary Nike embroidery on the heel.

Watch out for the brand-new Fragment design x CLOT x Dunk Low "Black/White" hue in the coming weeks. Prospective consumers can browse the SNKRS app or sign up for the official Swoosh website to stay informed on the well-known design. Keep an eye out for more fascinating designs from the shoe company.

