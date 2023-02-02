Nike Cortez “Velvet Brown” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Nike is gearing up for the launch of its fresh take on its iconic Nike Cortez silhouette. These shoes are enhanced with sleek suede overlays for “Velvet Brown” makeup. The shoe will be covered in a Baroque Brown/Black-Velvet Brown color scheme.

There are currently no known details regarding the introduction of Nike Cortez's '23 "Velvet Brown." It is predicted that Nike and a few selected retailers will sell it for $100 USD in the coming months. These pairs will be available for purchase from both offline and online retailers.

Interested buyers can buy these pairs exclusively in men’s sizes. Catch the pair's first official look while you wait for the release date.

Nike Cortez shoes will arrive in “Velvet Brown” makeup with black details all over

A detailed look at the upcoming Nike Cortez Velvet Brown shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Air Force 1's birthday party was more prominent than Cortez's 50th Anniversary festivities last year. With that said, Nike is preparing a wave of special drops for the upcoming several months as it's not willing to let this half-century milestone pass unnoticed.

For those who don’t know, the silhouette made its debut in 1972 and quickly became a central part of the company's early years. Nike has created more than 700 variations ever since its incorporation.

It was thanks to well-known individuals like Bella Hadid and Kendrick Lamar, as well as the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, which also updated the silhouette of the company. This style has garnered a lot of attention from casual consumers and sneakerheads. The sneakers' distinctive swoosh and a herringbone pattern on the outer sole unit attract people of all ages.

In 2022, more fresh variations were made available, increasing the variety of this well-liked model. Featuring exclusive partnerships with brands like CLOT plus special editions like "Running Rabbit" as well as "SNKRS Day Korea" presently in the works, Nike Cortez continues to tease new upcoming variations, including the new Velvet Brown version for 2023.

Take a closer look at the tongue and toe areas of the shoes (Image via Nike)

Cortez, who has a laser-sharp concentration of luxurious materials, is dressed solely in the finest suede. While lavish baroque brown toppings gracefully envelop the toe box, lacing system, and rear, soft velvet brown panels gracefully wrap all around laterals and medials.

Swoosh and heels include tumbled leather accents, and "Nike" is precisely imprinted in black in each of those areas. The iconic serrated midsole from the 1970s model, which hasn't changed much in the past 50 years, expertly created lacing loops that tie everything together to complete the silhouette.

An additional pair of lace loops will be included with these sneakers to finish off this dark-toned pair.

Watch for the upcoming 2023 release of the Nike Cortez 23 "Velvet Brown" edition. To receive timely alerts when the release dates for this next sneaker are announced, sign up on the Swoosh label's official website or download the brand's main SNKRS app if you are convinced you must have these shoes.

Poll : 0 votes