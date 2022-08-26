Where to buy CLOT x Air Jordan Delta 2 “Flint” shoes? Price, release date, and more details explored 

The NBA legend’s shoe label is getting ready to rock the sneaker market with a fresh take on the Air Jordan Delta 2, co-designed by the luxury fashion label CLOT. Dubbed "Flint," the design and color scheme of the pair are heavily influenced by the aesthetics of the previously launched Air Jordan 13 colorway.

The soon-to-be-released CLOT x Air Jordan Delta 2 is scheduled to drop on September 2, 2022. With a retail price of $130 per pair, these shoes will be delivered by the JUICE outlets as well as by the limited global retailers. Additionally, the apparel capsule, designed by Edison Chen, the founder and creative director of CLOT, will arrive alongside the footwear pieces as well.

CLOT x Air Jordan Delta 2 will arrive in Flint makeup with navy and gray overlays

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

CLOT, the popular Hong Kong-based manufacturer, has a long history of working with Michael Jordan's activewear label. Previously, they have revamped various Jumpman silhouettes, including the Air Jordan 5, the Air Jordan 14 Low, and the Air Jordan 35, to name a few. This season, the two worked together once more to unveil a brand-new CLOT x Air Jordan Delta 2 "Flint" colorway. The most recent endeavor was inspired by the timeless Air Jordan 13 "Flint" colorway, as you can surely infer from its moniker.

Chen, the creative director of the Hong Kong-based luxury fashion label, shared how he looked into the past and gave shape to the new sneaker designs,

“I think being able to look to the past but translate that into something new, and not having it being a literal copy is very important,”

He further added,

“For me, respect used to go only one way to the elders, but now in a digital age, there has to be mutual respect because we know things that they don’t. We need to recognize both to understand exactly what is happening in the world.”

The Air Jordan 13 served as the conceptual design for the Jordan Delta 2, and the Flint colorblocking of highly regarded footwear clearly influenced this collaboration.

The Flint rendition's top features reflective mesh grooves and is surrounded by white leather and gray suede reinforcements. The red rope used to bind a CLOT labeled hangtag with the Air Jordan 13 hologram was inspired by traditional Chinese characteristics.

The Jumpman is on the right tongue, while the University Blue CLOT logo seems to be on the left tongue of the white skin. Moreover, the University Blue tones are also noticeable on the upper eyelets as well as on the rear heel tabs.

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers and apparel items (Image via Sportskeeda)

React foam, which is incorporated into the white and navy midsole for all-day cushioning, completes the shoe.

In addition to the shoes, an exclusive apparel capsule will be offered by the duo. The fashion label has worked flawlessly on woven pants, woven jackets, and beanies that were teased by the fashion brand on its IG account.

Edison Chen also discussed how the idea for this new collaborative sneaker came to him.

"Back then, the AJ13 had one panel that would cover the shoe, and it made a lasting impression on me. When I saw the Delta 2 with one big panel on it, I was like, 'this is the perfect chance to take my spin on the shoe,'"

Add a reminder to your calendars for the upcoming CLOT x Air Jordan Delta 2 that will be accompanied by a matching apparel capsule. From September 2 onwards, you can buy these limited-edition pieces. They will be accessible via a few affiliated JUICE outlets as well as on JUICESTORE.com.

