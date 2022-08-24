Where to buy Air Jordan 1 Mid “Rookie Season” shoes? Price and more details explored 

Jordan Brand is preparing to launch the new mid-cut variant of its iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette. This time, the design team for the brand did an excellent job on the "Rookie Season" edition of the shoe, which continues the player's remarkable journey.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Rookie Season" colorway will supposedly enter the footwear market in the coming weeks. Although the official launch dates of these mid-cut shoes have been kept under wraps by Jordan Brand, they will be offered at a retail price of $125.

Interested shoppers will be able to fetch them via the shopping websites of Nike as well as a slew of other retail vendors.

Nike's Air Jordan 1 Mid shoe "Rookie Season" shoe appears in red and white overlays

Take a detailed look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan is recognized as one of the best basketball players in history. He established himself as a star on and off the court, starting from his modest North Carolina upbringing to his exemplary 13-season tenure with the Chicago Bulls.

The Jordan Brand is taking proactive steps towards educating the subsequent generation of sneaker enthusiasts about the NBA superstar with their series of "Sneaker School" offerings.

The brand is ensuring that the coming generations continue to revere its name. They are doing so by introducing colorways like Air Jordan 1 Mid "Bred" that appeared in May this year. This shoe also highlighted the legend's nickname and memorialized his historic NCAA Championship shot.

These lessons are now being reinforced by the new Air Jordan 1 Mid "Rookie Season," which depicts Michael Jordan's maiden professional season. This time, Jordan Brand blasted the silhouette with statistics from the player's first professional NBA season.

The uppers of these Air Jordan 1 Mid shoes exhibit a perfect combination of patent red leather and sleek white counterparts that evocate the Chicago Bulls' color palette. Although most of the uppers are covered in crisp white leather, touches of Chicago Red in distinct areas make them more appealing.

While the hits of red accentuate the ankle flaps and profile swooshes with a glossy finish, the remainder of the top is wrapped up in white leather panels. The radially perforated toe boxes, tongue flaps, lace loops, and sides are constructed using white hues. These white tongues are embellished with red Jumpman logos on the collars.

The forefoot features a transparent TPU overlay with the player's autograph. On the rear, Michael's rookie statistics, displaying his placement, pick statistics, date of birth, height, weight, and choice of the Chicago Bulls as his team, are all on the heel counter.

Moreover, the collars are embedded with a glistening Air Jordan Wing logo up top, which has a sheeny holographic finish. Sticking to the theme, the pair is tied up by detailed insoles that display Michael Jordan's 1985 Rookie of the Year score total.

Rounding out these Rookie Season shoes is a crisp white Air unit-infused midsole that is glued to a red outer sole unit. To match the aesthetics of the sneaker design, it will be delivered in a DIY-style shoe box.

Keep an eye out for the next Air Jordan 1 Mid "Rookie Season" colorway that will arrive soon in a few weeks. Cop them from Nike and other affiliated retail outlets for $125. Fans are recommended to sign up to the brand's website for quick updates.

