5 most luxurious Nike sneaker collabs of all time

Nike has consistently been on the cutting edge of sneaker partnerships. The company has collaborated with some of the most well-known and innovative names in the business, from streetwear brands to high-end fashion houses, to produce some of the most exciting shoes of the year.

The company has already unveiled some of the most anticipated luxury sneaker collaborations, employing various styles and colorways of its recognizable sneakers, including Air Force 1 and Air Max 97 designs.

The shoe company teamed up with well-known brands like Louis Vuitton, JACQUEMUS, and Tiffany & Co. to give the sneakers an intriguing and luxurious makeover in their own personal style.

In that vein, listed here are five of the best Nike luxury collaborations that the shoe manufacturer has released, along with information on their release dates, retail costs, and design elements.

1) Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1

The Air Force 1 x Tiffany & Co. "1837" are a limited-edition version of the classic Air Force 1s that have been around since 1982. These shoes are black suede with a Tiffany Blue® Swoosh and a vintage Tiffany logo on the tongue.

They also have a silver plate on the back of each shoe with both brand names and the year 1837, which was when Tiffany & Co. was founded. The shoes come with four different sets of laces in black, Tiffany Blue®, yellow and white, so you can switch them up depending on your mood.

The shoes became available on March 7, 2023, but only on the Swoosh's SNKRS app and at some Tiffany & Co. stores. They cost $400.00. That's not cheap, but hey, you get what you pay for. And these shoes come in a Tiffany Blue® box, which is like getting two gifts in one.

The collab's Air Force 1s show that you love basketball and street style, as well as luxury and craftsmanship. They show that you respect the history and legacy of both brands, which have been shaping culture for decades. They show that you have good taste and style.

2) JACQUEMUS x Nike Air Humara

JACQUEMUS, the Paris-based label known for its playful and minimalist designs, has teamed up with Swoosh to create a unique version of the Air Humara, a classic ACG trail shoe from the '90s. The JACQUEMUS x Nike Air Humara is a collab that blends outdoor functionality with indoor elegance, featuring premium materials, refined details, and a pop of JACQUEMUS-pink.

The collab was first showcased on the JACQUEMUS Fall/Winter 2022 "Le Papier" show in Arles, France, and has since dropped in two colorways: Light Bone/Sail/Gold and Pink Flash.

The Air Humara x JACQUEMUS retains some of the original elements of the '97 Humara, such as the mesh upper, the reflective accents, and the rugged outsole, but adds a touch of luxury and style with a textile-wrapped midsole, oversized lace tips, a metal Swoosh, and Air cushioning in the heel and forefoot for comfort and support.

The collab also extends to a range of clothing items, such as hoodies, tops, bras, and dresses, that are made with Nike DRI-Fit fabric and feature the JACQUEMUS logo and signature colors.

The JACQUEMUS x Air Humara is a versatile shoe that can easily transition from the trails to the streets, bringing a fresh mountain breeze to the fashion scene. The shoe were sold on the shoe label's SNKRS app and select retailers for $170.00 from September 10, 2022, which was a wider launch following the original June 28, 2022 release. The clothing items were also available on JACQUEMUS website and select stores.

3) Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 is a sneaker collection that celebrates the collaboration between the French luxury house and the American sportswear brand, featuring the reinvention of the Air Force 1, a legendary basketball shoe from 1982.

The collection was created by Virgil Abloh, the men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton and the founder of Off-White, who is renowned for his groundbreaking and influential approach to fashion. The collection was first unveiled on the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 show in Paris and has since been released in nine colorways: Triple White, Triple Black, White Comet Red, White Gym Green, Pink Flash, Multi-Color Patchwork, Graffiti, and two Damier patterns.

The Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are hand-made at Louis Vuitton’s workshop in Fiesso d'Artico, Italy, and feature embossed monogram detailing on the leather uppers. The sneakers also preserve some of the original features of the Air Force 1, such as the mesh tongue, the reflective heel tab, and the rubber outsole.

The sneakers also have a metal Swoosh logo, oversized lace aglets, and Air cushioning in the heel and forefoot for comfort and style. The Louis Vuitton x Air Force 1 is a sneaker collection that honors two icons of culture and style, blending luxury and sport with a touch of Abloh’s signature vision.

The shoes were introduced to market on July 19, 2022, via Louis Vuitton's website with prices varying from $2,750 USD for lows to $3,450 USD for mids.

4) Swarovski x Nike Air Max 97 "Polar Blue"

In 2021, Swarovski x Nike joined forces for their collaborative take on the iconic Air Max 97 shoes. This collaboration between the Austrian crystal company and the American sportswear giant is a dazzling take on the classic Air Max 97 silhouette.

The Swarovski x Air Max 97 shoes are a women's exclusive release that features genuine Swarovski crystals embedded on the upper of the shoe. The crystals reflect light from every angle, creating a stunning effect that highlights the dynamic lines of the model.

The colorway is inspired by the original Polar Blue colorway from 1997, which was one of the first Air Max 97 releases. The shoes have a metallic silver upper with polar blue accents on the Swoosh logos, tongue tags, heel tabs and outsole. The midsole is white with a visible Air Max unit that provides cushioning and comfort.

The Swarovski x Nike Air Max 97 shoes were released on March 25, 2021, to celebrate Air Max Day, an annual event that honors the legacy and innovation of the Air Max line. The shoes have a retail price of $400.00 and were available on the Swoosh's SNKRS and at select retailers.

This is the fourth time that Swarovski and Nike have collaborated on the Air Max 97, following previous versions in silver, black and gold.

5) Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 "Pine Green"

The collaboration between Off-White and Nike has been one of the most-hyped and successful sneaker partnerships of the decade. Since 2017, the two brands have released various iterations of iconic Nike models, such as the Air Jordan 1, the Air Max 90, and the Blazer Mid, with the signature Off-White aesthetic of deconstruction, industrial elements, and ironic quotes.

One of the most popular and coveted models in the collaboration is the Air Force 1, which has seen several colorways and variations over the years.

The Off-White x Air Force 1 Mid Pine Green was one of the most anticipated sneakers of 2023. The sneaker celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1, which was introduced in 1982 as the first basketball shoe to feature Nike Air technology. The Air Force 1 has since become a cultural icon, worn by celebrities, athletes, and streetwear enthusiasts around the world.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Pine Green pays tribute to the original colorway of the Air Force 1, which was inspired by the I-95 corridor and the community that helped popularize the shoe. The sneaker features a pine green leather upper with bright green leather Swooshes marked by stitched white Swooshes and ankle straps.

The design also incorporates airbrush-inspired branding on the heel and tongue, as well as Off-White's signature zip tie and quotation marks on the laces and midsole.

The sneaker pairs traditional laces with a second set that loops through Flywire cables, creating a dynamic and customizable fit. The sneaker also features a translucent rubber outer sole that reveals the Swoosh's Air unit in the heel.

The Off-White x Air Force 1 Mid Pine Green variant dropped on April 28, 2023, with a retail price of $205.00. The sneaker was offered via Off-White, the SNKRS app, and select stockists globally.

These were some of the most popular Nike luxury sneaker collabs that have been released in recent years. If you’re willing to purchase any of the aforementioned pairs, you can check out these shoes with the resellers like StockX, GOAT, and other trusted sellers.

