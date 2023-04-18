Nike x Future Movement 2023 apparel and sneaker collection: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

Nike has been honoring Black History Month since 2005 with special collections of footwear and apparel that celebrate the achievements and contributions of Black people in sports, culture, and society. This year, the brand is once again back with its sneaker and apparel lineup, which comprises of Air Humara, Asuna 2, and ACG Lowcate footwear designs, alongside a two-piece apparel capsule.

The new Nike x Future Movement collection is all set to launch on April 21, 2023. The prices for this footwear and apparel collection will vary from $50 to $165. Those interested can easily buy them from the SNKRS app and a few other retail partners.

Nike x Future Movement collection will offer themed Air Humara and ACG Lowcate colorways

Here's a closer look at the footwear designs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is known for its innovative and inspiring collaborations with athletes, artists, and communities. One of its latest projects is the Nike x Future Movement 2023, a collection of apparel and sneakers that celebrates the well-being of the Black community.

The Future Movement is a project that aims to amplify the voices of Black athletes, employees, and creators on and off the field. It is based on the idea that "the future is not something we wait for, it's something we create".

The project invites participants to design their own shoes and share their stories of how they translate who they are into their creations.

For 2023, the participant is Lenworth “Joonbug” McIntosh, a multidisciplinary artist based in Los Angeles. He created a shoe based on his personal journey of healing and reconnecting with his roots.

He chose the Air Humara, a vintage ACG Lowcate model that combines trail running aesthetics and performance. He customized it with colors and patterns that reflect his identity and heritage.

The Air Humara x Future Movement 'Dark Russet and Pink Oxford' features a brown upper with pink accents, representing the earth and the warmth of nature.

The shoe also has a geometric pattern on the toe box and heel, inspired by African textiles and symbols. The pattern represents unity, balance, and harmony. These sneakers are priced at $165 per pair.

The capsule also includes other sneakers such as the ACG Lowcate. Clad in a color pattern of White, Oil Green, Bright Cactus, Lemon Chiffon, and Bright Cactus, this version of the Nike ACG Lowcate is made from a variety of materials that have an outdoor appearance.

Additional features include an expanded heel pouch, a TrailFrame midfoot plate for increased support, and an all-over ACG logo on top of a robust rubber outsole. These shoes are priced at $125.

The Nike Asuna 2 x Future Movement “Mineral Teal and Sequoia” slippers are also added to the collection. The quilted uppers of these slippers make them more comfortable and soft. The teal uppers are detailed with sequoia swooshes on top. They are priced at $50 per pair.

Take a closer look at the t-shirt and hoodie (Image via Sportskeeda)

The apparel comprises of a printed men’s hoodie and a long-sleeved t-shirt. While the former is priced at $70, the latter will cost you $50 apiece. The hoodie is made in solid black color and the t-shirt is designed in crisp white tones. Both apparel items are adorned with similar printed designs.

The Future Movement collection is not only a celebration of Black history and culture, but also a commitment to supporting the Black community. In 2020, Nike and Jordan Brand pledged to invest $140 million into the Black community over the next ten years.

The 2022 grantee recipients include Son of a Saint, All-Star Code, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and the Equal Justice Initiative. These organizations work to empower and uplift Black youth through mentoring, education, social justice, and more.

The Nike x Future Movement collection is a testament to the power and potential of Black people to create a positive change in the world. By honoring the past, embracing the present, and envisioning the future, Nike invites everyone to join the movement.

