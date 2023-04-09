Reebok, the Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear giant, is collaborating with the New York City-based cosmetics and skin care label, Milk Makeup, which was founded by Milk Studio. The unexpected duo came together for the first time and unusually merged beauty with sports.

The duo's limited-edition collaboration offers footwear and apparel items, dubbed Equipment Essentials by Milk Makeup and Reebok. The two companies brought their ethos together with work and play in mind. The collection is inspired by the Equipment room at the Milk Studios, where it's mandatory for everyone to wear functional workwear.

The Reebok x Milk Makeup collaborative collection is slated to be released on the e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers starting April 14, 2023.

More about upcoming Reebok x Milk Makeup collaborative collection

Upcoming Reebok x Milk Makeup collaborative collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reebok is one of the leading sportswear brand and is known for its high-profile collaborations with brands like Billionaire Boys Club and Maison Margiela. This year, the label has collaborated with Palace and Madewell in the first three months. Starting the fourth month with a bang, the label is collaborating with Milk Makeup.

The two labels announced their collaborative collection featuring footwear and apparel choices. The footwear line was announced to be 100% vegan, whereas the apparel line is gender-neutral.

In an interview with Footwear News, Rich Dilando, Reebok's senior director of product marketing for collaboration said about the collaboration:

“Milk Makeup quickly became a cult favorite among beauty enthusiasts known for its innovative formulas and clean ingredients. Throughout the years, Milk has been synonymous with inclusivity, versatility and collaboration.”

He continued:

“With inspiration centered around the idea of the work and play, Reebok and Milk share concept continuity in their values and design direction which are rooted in utility and functionality. This collaboration lives at the intersection of utility, style, multipurpose fashion and footwear and allows us to engage with a different consumer.”

The collection features five different sneaker silhouettes, all clad in a similar colorway, alongside two apparel pieces. The collection includes:

1) Club C 85 Vegan shoes, which will retail for $100

2) BB 4000 II Vegan shoes, which will retail for $100

3) Classic Vegan Rise shoes, which will retail for $150

4) Club C 85 Geo Mid Vegan Women's shoes, which will retail for $140

5) Vegan MIY shoes, which will retail for $100

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Vegan beauty brand Milk Makeup has teamed up with Reebok on five 100% vegan footwear styles, plus a hoodie and bodysuit



🗓 Friday, 04/14 Vegan beauty brand Milk Makeup has teamed up with Reebok on five 100% vegan footwear styles, plus a hoodie and bodysuit🗓 Friday, 04/14 https://t.co/mXpUwumlGk

6) Lux Hoodie, which will retail for $80

7) Bodysuit, which will retail for $75

The duo's collaborative collection brings a clean look to classic silhouettes. The multipurpose collection is made with vegan materials. The site introduces the collection:

"The Reebok x Milk Makeup collection is the epitome of work and play that's defined by the belied in the clean beauty and fearless inclusivity."

All the footwear in the collection features deconstructed elements, bold accents and geometric patterns. Each pair comes with cross-stitch detail, bold red color blocking and a hidden Milk logo.

The unisex Lux hoodie will be available in sizes 3XS-3XL, while the Milk bodysuit will come in 2XS-4XL. The entire collaborative collection will be launched via Reebok. Amazon and select retailers on April 14, 2023.

