Reebok 4/20 sneaker collection: Price, release date, and more explored

Reebok is launching a brand-new sneaker collection, 4/20, in celebration of the upcoming cannabis holiday on April 20. The sneaker model will feature three new makeovers, i.e., Pump, Classic Leather, and Beatnik.

The entire collection is inspired by the 4/20, also known as the Weed / Marijuana Holiday. To match the theme of the holiday, all three sneakers are clad in an earthy color palette. The collection will be launched via the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers on April 1, 2023, just in time for the 4/20 holiday.

Reebok 4/20 sneaker collection features Pump TZ, Classic Leather, and Beatnik silhouette makeovers

4/20 is slang for the cannabis culture, which is the consumption of marijuana and hashish, especially smoking. It is also synonymous with the cannabis-oriented celebration that takes place annually on April 20, 2023. This fictional yet globally celebrated holiday provides the sneaker industry giants a chance to capitalize on the momentum by releasing themed sneaker makeovers.

In celebration of the upcoming cannabis holiday, the Boston-based sportswear is rolling up the day's recreational activities with the three-piece thematic releases. The collection embodies the day's activities, all covered in an earth-based color palette.

The first sneakers on the list is the Twilight Zone Pump, which comes clad in a "Core Black/Boulder Grey/Utility Beige" color scheme. The official site introduces the sneaker model as,

"Fly High. That's what every kid dreams of when they first lace up a fresh pair of men's basketball sneakers. The Pump TZ evokes that same spirit, fusing elements of '70s culture with '90s retro style. The patterns on the upper take cues from recreational activities for a trip down memory lane. A psychedelic Reebok logo rounds out the look in style."

The shoe's upper is constructed from leather material and features a range of paisley prints and disparate textiles, which pay homage to guilty pleasures. The shoe retails for $180.

The second shoe on the list is the Classic Leather, which comes in a "Grout F23/Lush Earth/Smoky Indigo" color scheme. The official site introduces the sneaker model as,

"Go all-in on groovy, hippie style. These Reebok Classic Leather shoes deliver high-quality product for all your recreational activities. Washed out denim, paisley and corduroy on the upper get you into the mood. Good vibes only."

The shoe's base is constructed of leather material, featuring multiple paisley prints and textiles to showcase a psychedelic pattern. The shoe will retail for $100.

The third shoe in the collection is the Beatnik, which comes in a "Night Black/Smokey Taupe/Terra Brown" color scheme. The official site introduces the shoe as,

"Pull on these Reebok Beatnik shoes and imagine yourself strolling down Haight-Ashbury streets in San Francisco or just lounging in the park on a sunny day. The chill style of outdoor music festivals and other recreational activities gives you a low-key attitude."

The shoe's upper is constructed from knit material in a jet-black composition. The footwear model is perfect for running errands. The shoe model will retail for $130.

The Pump and Classic Leather models feature a patchwork theme, made with a combination of suede, nubuck, corduroy, and washed denim materials. The sneaker models also feature tear-away tongue tabs and a grassy green textile coming out from underneath. The 4/20 collection will be launched on April 1, 2023, via the official e-commerce site of Reebok.

