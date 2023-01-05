Reebok x Needles Beatnik Moc sneaker collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Reebok is collaborating with the Japanese fashion label Needles to release a four-piece footwear collection. The dynamic duo have dressed the Beatnik Moc silhouette in four new colorways - black and beige, each in two makeovers.

The duo have previously collaborated once in 2018 on Beatnik sandals for the summer season and will be reviving their partnership by launching makeovers upon the Beatnik Mocs for the colder season.

All four colorways of the collaborative Beatnik Moc sneakers will be released in unisex sizes on the official e-commerce site of Nepenthes New York on January 7, 2023, and on the official e-commerce site of Reebok and select retailers on January 20, 2023.

More about the upcoming Reebok x Needles Beatnik Moc sneaker collection

The upcoming Reebok x Needles Beatnik Moc sneaker collection will be featuring four pieces in black and beige colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Japanese fashion label Needles was started back in 1997 by the designer Keizo Shimizu. The label has released multiple apparel and footwear designs, all of which are offered and sold out of its standalone NEPENTHES boutique outlet. The label has often served the fashion industry with its streetwear knowledge.

Reebok and Needles will be working together to deliver a unique aesthetic that combines contemporary American influences with Japanese streetwear fashion, such as outdoor workplace apparel.

Prior to the opening of Needles, Shimizu worked in NEPENTHES stores, an American-sourced boutique for vintage and military-reserve items. Over the years, the store has collaborated with many fashion labels such as Union Tokyo, SSZ, Vans, Dr. Martens, BEAMS, and more.

The label is collaborating with Reebok for the second time to release a four-piece collaboration. The Beatnik Mocs sneakers pair arrive in four variations, all of which are clad in black and sand-toned suede material.

The suede panels are stitched together in wavy patterns alongside exposed stitching details. All four silhouettes in the collection are constructed out of leather, nubuck, and suede materials on the upper.

The collaborative piece features the Japanese label's signature butterfly logo, which is often placed over matching track jackets and pants. The two pairs, however, feature many distinct insignias. The other two shoes, however, only flaunt a single butterfly logo.

The design of the shoes offers lesser branding as the quartet incorporates unique patchwork construction and its counterpart. Reebok's Vector logo is stitched on the upper part of the silhouette alongside the Needles butterfly logo and a pull loop is added over the heel.

The upper features stretchy neoprene collars to create the bootie silhouette, which delivers a snug fit for the laceless silhouette. The look is rounded out with stacked EVA sole units that sit above thick jagged outsoles offering extra traction.

The two colorways in Black and Beige feature an iconic bold purple butterfly graphic. The other two colorways are inspired by the rebuild program of Needles, with the upper portion incorporating the patchwork and a single embroidered purple butterfly on the heel.

The collaborative collection is slated to be released in Nepenthes on January 7, 2023, and at Reebok on January 20, 2023, at a retail price of $140 for each shoe.

Poll : 0 votes