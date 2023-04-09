Nike x PEACEMINUSONE G-Dragon latest collab: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based American athletic label, is collaborating with BigBang member, the K-Pop idol G-Dragon and his label PEACEMINUSONE, to launch a limited edition apparel and footwear collection.

The duo's latest collaboration will launch the Kwondo 1 sneaker model, which is clad in "Panda" (a mix of black and white) color scheme. That isn't the duo's first collaboration, as they have frequently collaborated to launch many collections, including the celebrated Air Force 1 "Para-Noise."

The latest collection comes clad in a white and black color scheme. The latest Nike x PEACEMINUSONE G-Dragon collaboration will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers on April 18, 2023.

More about upcoming Nike x PEACEMINUSONE G-Dragon latest collaborative collection

Upcoming Nike x PEACEMINUSONE G-Dragon's latest collaborative collection features footwear and apparel items in "Panda" color scheme (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is the leading sportswear label and is known for its high-profile and iconic collaborations with brands like Off-White, Supreme, Louis Vuitton and artists like Drake and Billie Eilish. In 2023, the label has launched collaborations with Supreme and A Ma Maniere. Adding to that list, the label is collaborating with PEACEMINUSONE.

For those who aren't aware, PEACEMINUSONE is a Korean fashion label founded by Gee Eun and BigBang's G-Dragon in October 2016. The label is incredibly popular in South Korea and has collaborated with other fashion houses, including Vogue, RedBull and Mickey Mouse. The name sounds as "peace minus one."

The latest collaboration between the duo will release a Kwondo makeover alongside four apparel options. The site introduces the collection:

"What can't G-Dragon do? As a global K-pop superstar and creative director of his own brand, Peaceminusone, he knows how to maximize his own potential. This collection is no exception. Inspired by his his Freedom in Flow lifestyle and the traditional Korean Sport of Taekwondo, G-Dragon puts his personal spin on truly fire looks."

The collection includes:

1) Wide Pants, which will retail for $150

2) Long Sleeve T-Shirt, which will retail for $60 in two colorways

3) 2+1 Jacket, which will retail for $350

4) Kwondo 1 "Black and White," which will retail for $190

The collection comes in gender-neutral styles. The one-of-a kind 2+jacket is influenced by the military background of G-Dragon and his love for taekwondo. The jacket is layered with vest and jacket combo. The pieces can be worn seperately or together, with the insulated vest acting as an overlay.

The most central item offered for the collection is the Kwondo 1 sneaker in "black and white" hue, also known as the Panda color scheme. The site introduces the sneaker model:

"Visionary artist G-Dragon delivers his signature style once again, this time in Black and White. The Nike Kwondo 1 is a masterclass in contrast, harnessing a classic dress shoe aesthetic for the streets."

The upper of the shoe comes constructed in wingtip material, which is decorated with intricate brogue detailing. The shoe also features a removable lace shroud, PEACEMINUSONE's embroidered daisy logo on the heel, and signature branding.

One can avail the entire collaborative collection on the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS and select retailers on April 18, 2023.

