“The King is back”: G-Dragon reveals comeback news, K-pop stans can’t contain their excitement

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, touted as the King of K-pop, surprised fans by dropping a video announcing his comeback plans and new activities for 2023 on January 1.

The three-minute video, titled GUERRILLA DESK : G_Division, was the last thing VIPs (BIGBANG’s fandom) expected to drop since there hasn’t yet been any update on his contract renewal with YG Entertainment (YGE) yet.

A few days ago, the agency announced that BIGBANG’s Taeyang left them for THE BLACK LABEL, while Daesung also departed from YGE.

In the video, the 34-year-old artist updated fans on how he spent his 2022 and revealed that he was preparing for his new album. He also promised to meet fans through “various activities” in 2023.

G-Dragon's fans, who are majorly made up of veteran K-pop stans, were highly excited about the comeback reveal.

Fans gush over G-Dragon as the BIGBANG rapper announces first solo music release after five years

G-Dragon put an end to speculations about his contract renewal by indirectly confirming that he will be staying with YG Entertainment for a little longer. He is the only BIGBANG member still left in YGE, and the last update was of him discussing a solo contract with the agency. On January 1, 2023, he decided to greet fans with a surprise and update them about his work.

In the video, the BIGBANG leader mentioned that he did not get enough opportunities or activities to communicate with fans, despite the group releasing Still Life (the group’s first album in four years) in 2022.

He also shared that he recharged himself and rested well in the past year. The idol then informed fans of his next steps, which include releasing a new album and multiple other activities in 2023.

Needless to say, the King of K-pop’s comeback news took the fandom by storm. It was a gift that no one expected but is now looking forward to the most. The video's title, Guerrilla Desk: G_Division also has fans confused as they began wondering about the meaning behind the words.

Take a look at how fans’ reacted to the new album release news:

"I plan on meeting you guys through various activities. I'm preparing an album too. I'll make sure to bring some good news to you guys in the new year" ~ G-DRAGON January 1, 2023

A G-Dragon comeback album for 2023??!!! Where do I sign? cos I'm here for this. I'm semi-retired from being an active fangirl but for GD or any BIGBANG member, I will always come out of hiatus.

Maybe G_Division is like GDs own slice of YGE.

I have no idea what Geurrula desk or G_Division is but OK GD LETS GET IT

My boy G-DRAGON announced he would have a comeback in 2023. When I heard/read the word "album" in the video, I said to myself: finally a year that started with good news. Great.

In 2023, I'm getting a Yesung AND G-Dragon solo albums?! It's a good day to stan hot talented men.

More about the King of K-pop, G-Dragon

G-Dragon’s last solo music was released in 2017 with his self-titled EP Kwon Ji Yong. The album consists of five songs written and composed by the idol himself, who wears multiple hats of a rapper, singer, song-writer, producer, entrepreneur, model, and fashion designer.

Remind you to how GDRAGON make history for taking the discharge event to another level!! The King of Kpop!!

The BIGBANG leader enlisted in the military in February 2018 and was discharged in October 2019. His prominence as a leading and history-making K-pop idol led him to become the first Korean musician to land a tie-up with sports brand Nike.

In terms of music, he collaborated with IU before his enlistment for the hit song Palette. After his discharge, the singer took time to settle back into the industry and released Still Life with BIGBANG in 2022. He recently released the cover of Elvis Presley's Can't Help Falling in Love and also earned immense praise from Baz Luhrmann.

After nearly five years, G-Dragon’s return as a soloist to the K-pop industry is a milestone moment for veteran K-pop stans. While new fans might not be as well-versed with K-pop history, both BIGBANG and G-Dragon are considered one of the most prominent artists to lead the Hallyu Wave across the globe.

