Where to buy G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 Panda colorway? Price and more details explored 

American athletic label Nike has once again worked seamlessly with its long-standing friend G-Dragon’s label PEACEMINUSONE, on the new Nike Kwondo 1 shoe design. This chic shoe design will now embrace the new “Panda” makeup, and will arrive in black and white toppings in the coming months.

Although the official drop date of the impending PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda” shoe has been kept under wraps by the collaborating labels, they are expected to hit the sneaker market sometime soon.

With a predetermined price tag of $180 for each pair, these two-toned sneakers will be available on the online stores of the two brands.

G-Dragon's PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 arrives in Panda makeup with black and white overlays

Take a closer look at the impending G-Dragon x Nike Kwondo 1 Panda sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

From a customer viewpoint, Nike excels at triggering advertising thanks to its impressive array of pop culture figures.

Now, highly acclaimed South Korean rapper G-Dragon is hoping to grow his fashion catalog with a collaboration between the Swoosh label and his clothing label PEACEMINUSONE. And the latest entry in this catalog will be the Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda” shoe.

Earlier, in June 2022, G-Dragon was spotted wearing the Panda shoe designs in one of his Instagram posts. Since then, fans of the South Korean rapper have been eagerly awaiting the official release of this collaborative sneaker.

The most recent Nike Kwondo 1 model with Panda makeup is made entirely of superior quality leather. These two-toned pairs may initially appear to be simple, but the small details that have been added make them much more intriguing. The bold black leather accents are artfully incorporated throughout the white leather underlay on the uppers.

A black mudguard with holes and subtle motifs surrounds the clean white toe cap. A comparable white tongue flap is located right next to the toe region. Both the lace loops and the eyelets around this tongue flap are all black. The laces look stunning with the PEACEMINUSONE-engraved black metallic aglets that have been added.

SNKRDUNK_int @snkrdunk_int 🤫 Full details at link in bio!

#peaceminusone #nike #kwondo1 #bigbang Official images of the PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 in a Panda-esque colorway have dropped. This means #GDragon 's latest sneaker will drop soon, right?🤫 Full details at link in bio!Hashtag us at #SNKRDUNKInt to be featured 📸⁠ Official images of the PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 in a Panda-esque colorway have dropped. This means #GDragon's latest sneaker will drop soon, right? 👀🤫 Full details at link in bio!⁠Hashtag us at #SNKRDUNKInt to be featured 📸⁠⁠#peaceminusone #nike #kwondo1 #bigbang https://t.co/ftv00MYSpL

The black leather concealing sleeve is attached to the top of the crisp white tongue. The cover sleeve features the Nike logo on the right shoe, whereas PEACEMINUSONE’s insignia is placed on the left shoe. Moreover, the inner lining as well as the footbed is achieved with black elements. Here, the insoles of the right and left shoe are finished off with Nike and PEACEMINUSONE logos, respectively.

On the lateral side, the white base is topped with black leather swoosh, which runs all the way to heels. The heel tab, made with alternately placed black and white leather, boasts G Dragon’s signature flower embroidery.

Rounding out the footwear pieces are the thick black sole units, which are again executed with floral designs underneath.

To match the rest, the pair will arrive in a customized shoe box with additional lace fasteners. You can switch between different styles with the other pair of laces, which feature gold aglets etched with G-Dragon's brand name.

Stay tuned for the official release dates of the upcoming PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Kwondo 1 “Panda” edition. Early sources like Hypebeast expect it to be priced at $180 per pair. You will be able to get your hands on them via the e-commerce websites of both partnering labels.

