Nike Air Humara “Wheat Grass” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

A fresh hue of the Nike Air Humara will be made available by the globally renowned athletic brand Nike. The most recent model, dubbed "Wheat Grass," will be available in the silhouette's collection. These shoes will be wrapped entirely in a Wheat Grass/Yellow Ochre-Black color scheme.

The Air Humara “Wheat Grass” is perfect for those who love outdoor adventures and want to stand out from the crowd with a unique and eye-catching sneaker. The shoe will retail for $160 USD and will be available at Nike.com and select retailers soon.

Nike Air Humara shoes will arrive in “Wheat Grass” makeup with hits of black all over

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Designed by Peter Fogg, a legendary designer who also created the Air Max 95 and the Hyperdunk, the Nike Air Humara is a trail running shoe that was first released in 1997. The Air Humara was inspired by the technical esthetic of motorcycle wheels and had a rugged and durable design that could handle various terrains and weather conditions.

The shoe featured a mix of mesh and leather materials, a textile-wrapped midsole, a Zoom cushioning unit in the forefoot, and an Air unit in the heel. The shoe also had a distinctive look that combined retro and futuristic elements, netting overlays, and bold colorways.

The Air Humara was part of "Terra" line of trail shoes, which originated in the '80s through Nike ACG (All Conditions Gear). The shoe was followed by several sequels and variations, including Air Terra Humara, Air Terra Humara 2, Air Terra Albis, Air Terra Sertig, Air Ketchikan and Air Crested Butte. Some of these models introduced waterproof Gore-Tex lining and more pronounced outsole lugs for increased grip.

The Air Humara was not only popular among trail runners but also among celebrities and fashion enthusiasts who adopted it as a lifestyle footwear. The shoe made several appearances in paparazzi photos and magazines, as well as in collaborations with brands like Supreme and Jacquemus. Additionally, the shoe influenced other Nike models, such as the Air Huarache, which shared a similar neoprene sock-like fit and a minimalist design.

Today, the silhouette is still a relevant and sought-after shoe that appeals to outdoor adventurers and street-style aficionados. The shoe has been re-released in various colorways and materials over the years, and for the latest addition, it is dressed in “Wheat Grass” ensemble.

This colorway features a soft brown hue that covers most of the shoe’s overlays, including leather panels, lacing system, and mesh netting. The brown tone is contrasted by black accents on the base, the lining, the mudguard, the outsole, and the branding elements. The shoe also has pops of yellow on the midsole, which has a distinctive pattern that resembles wheat stalks, as well as on the laces and the swoosh logos.

The “Wheat Grass” variant is stylish, comfortable, and functional. The shoe has a Zoom cushioning unit in the forefoot and an Air unit in the heel, providing responsive and lightweight cushioning for every step. Moreover, the shoe has a textile-wrapped midsole that adds stability and support, as well as a rubber outsole that offers traction and durability on various surfaces.

Keep an eye out for the upcoming “Wheat Grass” rendition of Air Humara that is planned for the coming weeks of 2023. For those who are interested in buying them, they can easily sign up on the brand’s online store or install the SNKRS app for quick updates on the launch.

