Louis Vuitton's Pharrell Williams new direction merch drop: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The first Louis Vuitton merchandise of the Pharrell era is now available, just two months after Pharrell Williams was named the brand's new men's creative director and two months ahead of his debut show for the house at Paris Fashion Week in June. Pharrell did not develop these pieces, as Vuitton has made clear, but rather they were made "in celebration of" the brand's newest employee. The collection offers jackets, tees, and hoodies.

The price for this collection varies from $860 to $3,050. Customers with VIP passes can purchase the limited-edition merch at Louis Vuitton's Something in the Water boutique and online.

Louis Vuitton exclusive apparel capsule celebrates Pharrell Williams' appointment as men's creative director

Take a closer look at the clothing items offered under the new capsule (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pharrell Williams, the American rapper and music producer, has been appointed as the new creative director for men's wear at Louis Vuitton, one of the most prestigious luxury brands in the world. His first collection for the French fashion house will be unveiled in June 2023 during Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

Williams is no stranger to Louis Vuitton, having collaborated with the brand twice before, in 2004 and 2008, on limited-edition accessories and jewelry lines. He is also a longtime friend and admirer of Virgil Abloh, the former men's wear designer who passed away in 2021 after a battle with cancer.

Williams is known for his eclectic and innovative style, blending influences from music, art, street culture, and social activism. He has created influential streetwear brands like the Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream, as well as collaborating with other labels such as Chanel, Adidas, Moncler, and Tiffany & Co.

Take a look at the collection (Image via GQ)

His appointment as the new men's wear creative director marks a new and exciting chapter for Louis Vuitton, which aims to expand its cultural reach and relevance beyond fashion. Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton's chairman and CEO, said in a statement that Williams's creative vision:

"will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton toward a new and very exciting chapter."

Two months after being hired as the menswear creative director at Louis Vuitton, Pharrell received the first batch of goods under his new leadership.

In preparation for Pharrell Williams' maiden show for Maison during Paris Fashion Week in June, the luxury brand unveiled a limited-edition collection of products made in collaboration with the multi-threat visionary's Something in the Water music event.

The collection wasn't made by Pharrell, according to Louis Vuitton; rather it was produced "in celebration" of the House's coming period. The festival was organized in Virginia Beach, the designer's hometown. Three T-shirts, a graphic sweatshirt, and a checkered denim jacket are kept inside a three-story pyramid-shaped storage unit.

Take a closer look at the denim jacket (Image via LV)

The iconic Damier design from LV has been reworked to adorn the denim jacket, which costs $3,050. The hoodie costs $1,310, while the T-shirts cost $860 each.

Pharrell Williams' native state motto, "Virgina Is For Lovers," gets a Vuitton makeover in the phrase. The bold word "PARIS TO VA, VA TO PARIS" is printed on the back of T-shirts, while the fronts of the garments feature Maison's monogram and the aforementioned statement in colorful tones.

Both the hoodie and the denim jacket, which incorporates LV's Damier design, have the collaborative phrase stitched on the back in identical replication. Overall, the collection is a direct homage to Pharrell's roots.

Pharrell Williams' first collection for Louis Vuitton will be eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike, who will be curious to see how he interprets the brand's heritage and craftsmanship with his own signature flair.

Poll : 0 votes