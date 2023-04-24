“That’s no Zendaya”: Citizens complain about photoshop in actress’s first campaign as a brand ambassador

Zendaya, the Golden Globe-winning actor and style icon, has joined Louis Vuitton as a house ambassador. The 26-year-old star fronts a new campaign for the Capucines handbags, shot by Mert and Marcus in the Cote d'Azur region of France.

The campaign showcases Zendaya’s effortless elegance and versatility, as well as the refined craftsmanship of the Capucines bags. However, the actress' campaign shot received disapproval from her followers and other online users for her heavily edited photos.

One of them even wrote that the actress didn't appear to be herself:

One internet user said that the actress didn't look like herself

Many more expressed their disappointment.

Internet users seemed dissatisfied with Zendaya's heavily edited campaign photos

Take a look at the netizens' comments

The internet appeared dissatisfied with Zendaya’s latest campaign shoot for Louis Vuitton. Many stated that the actress didn’t look like herself, while many others confused her with Kylie Jenner. Some even compared her photoshopped pictures to Bretman Rock, while others said that she looked like Rihanna in some of her looks.

Many even asked that the actress' photos not be so heavily edited that she didn't even appear to be herself.

Although many disapproved of her photoshopped campaign pictures, some netizens also praised the actress’ alliance with Louis Vuitton and also admired her campaign shoot.

Zendaya was styled by Law Roach for the new LV campaign

Zendaya has officially joined Louis Vuitton as the new house ambassador for the Capucines handbags. The fashion house announced the news on Thursday, unveiling a stunning campaign featuring the Euphoria sensation in various outfits and locations, all accessorized with the elegant Capucines bags.

The campaign was shot by renowned photographer duo Mert and Marcus in the Cote d'Azur region of France, capturing the sun-soaked beauty of the French Riviera. Zendaya was styled by her longtime collaborator, Law Roach, who recently announced his retirement from styling.

Roach has been credited with helping Zendaya create some of her most memorable red carpet looks, such as the hot-pink Tom Ford breastplate, the Joan of Arc-inspired Met Gala armor, and the dreadlocks at the Oscars.

The Capucines handbag, named after the Paris street where Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854, is one of the maison’s most emblematic designs. Crafted in full-grain Taurillon leather, it offers multiple styles of wear and a flap that can be styled shut to display a monogram flower or tucked inside to reveal leather-clad LV initials. The actress showcased the versatility and sophistication of the bag in different colors, such as black, white, red, and pink.

The actress told Vogue that being the house’s newest ambassador felt like a full-circle moment for her. She said,

“I remember growing up around LV campaigns.”

She further continued,

“There was this one that I loved from the early 2000s of Naomi Campbell, and she’s like sprawled out over a trunk. I can still see it. I can see the image in my head and I remember seeing it in magazines as a kid.”

Zendaya has a lot to look forward to in 2023, as she will star in two highly anticipated films: Challengers, a tennis drama directed by Luca Guadagnino, and Dune: Part Two, the second installment of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic. With Louis Vuitton now added to her outstanding resume, she proves that she is not only a talented actor but also a fashion force to be reckoned with.

