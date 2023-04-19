Kylie Jenner at Met Gala: 5 stunning dresses she wore to the event

American reality star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner may not have as many Met Gala appearances as her sisters, however, she has managed to make a statement every time she makes an appearance on the coveted red carpet. Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, overlooks the whole process of the Gala's attendees, so celebrities have to work extra hard on their outfits to get a nod of approval.

The fashionista/cosmetic mogul, who has been attending the Met Gala religiously, showed up in 2018 on the red carpet after only three months of giving birth to her first child, Stormi Webster.

There have been rumors going around for a while about how the Kardashians-Jenners will not be invited to the annual event. According to Page Six, Anna Wintour is overlooking who makes the cut with an iron fist. Although Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to dispel the rumors, only time will tell what the 2023 Met Gala will bring for the Kardashian-Jenners.

Kylie Jenner at Met Gala: From Versace's purple outfit to Alexander Wang's black outfit, 5 dresses that made a style statement

1) 2016's Manus x Machina edition

2016's Met Gala theme, Manus x Machina, held quite a bit of importance as it addressed the age-old topic of fashion in the age of technology. The aim of the theme was to showcase how fashion and technology are intricately connected.

Kylie Jenner, who made her Met Gala debut that year, played a bit safe with family-favorite Balmain. However, she made the right choice as the dress made quite a statement and perfectly assimilated with the theme, which granted her the approval of haute couture fashion enthusiasts.

Jenner went above and beyond to make this look happen. In fact, she later revealed that the gown caused her bodily harm, causing her to bleed and turning her feet purple. “It was worth it, though,” she later added on her Snapchat.

The star sported an iconic bob with black hair to complement the slick silver gown, which, though it worked for the dress, made many speculate that she did not want to take risks in her first appearance. With a simple smoky eye and strappy sandals, Kylie truly made her look memorable.

2) 2017's Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons edition

The 2017 Met Gala theme was centered around the work of Japanese designer Rei Kawakubo and the art of in-between. Much like French designer Christian Louboutins’s principle, the designs of Rei Kawakubo are not concerned with wearability but more focused on bringing abstract ideas to reality.

In 2017, Jenner showed up on the Met Gala's red carpet in none other than a Versace gown. The dress, featuring fringes and sparkling floral embellishments along with many slits and cutouts, first distinguished Kylie on the map of the coveted annual event. That year, she gravitated towards taking a risk, and it paid off with her platinum blonde bob perfectly complementing her nude-hued gown.

Kylie later spoke to E! Magazine about her look, stating:

"They sent me a bunch of designs and options. I love the waterfall effect of this one.”

3) 2018's Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination edition

This year was huge in the Met's history as the Vatican contributed items to the annual gala for its theme, which was a significant thing as the Vatican never sent anything out beyond Rome.

It was an important year for Kylie Jenner as the Met happened only three months after she gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster. On top of that, the star suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her black Alexander Wang dress was so tight that it ripped.

Kylie took to Instagram to write that her black gown was not supposed to have a zipper by its side, but the dress ripped, and they had to add an emergency zipper. However, it worked perfectly as she managed to give an iconic moment with its black cut-out bodice and a long velvet train.

4) 2019's Camp: Notes on Fashion edition

For 2019, the Met Gala theme was based on Susan Sontag’s essay, Notes on ’Camp,' which favored maximalist fashion with a preference for excessive looks that created a sense of performance. This was historically seen favored by figures like Oscar Wilde and the Art Nouveau movement.

Kylie Jenner pretty much nailed the theme with her iconic head-to-toe lavender look. The 2023 song Lavender Haze by Taylor Swift perfectly describes the classic Versace look.

Kylie’s dress was an extravagant creation that had a see-through mermaid-esque mesh bodice, Swarovski crystals, and large ostrich feathered sleeves that were removable. Her huge lavender wig was just cream on top of an already existing perfection.

Kylie Jenner also had a choice between a feathered cap. However, she decided not to go with it, and it was a perfect choice as the look was iconic as is.

5) 2022's In America: An Anthology of Fashion edition

The 2022 edition of Met Gala decided to focus on “gilded glamour, white tie” as its theme, which was a nod to the Gilded Age of New York, where due to technological advancement, maximalist fashion became a trend among the upper class. So, naturally, everyone was donning gold and shimmer for their looks.

However, Kylie Jenner went on a completely different route that created a huge uproar when she made way towards the red carpet wearing a vast white wedding gown with a baseball cap to complete the look. She also wore a mesh T-shirt on top that had the brand “Off” logo on it.

It was later explained that the look was a tribute to Virgil Abloh, who tragically died at the age of 41 in 2022. Kylie Jenner wrote on her Instagram while explaining her look:

“Virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020,”

She further added:

“To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. i’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever. & thank u to the entire @off____white team !!”

It was indeed a one-of-a-kind look, and Kylie Jenner’s thoughtfulness touched many hearts.

