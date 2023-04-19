Luca Guadagnino's tennis-centric film, Challengers, which features Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist, has received an R rating due to its use of explicit language, mature content, and graphic scenes.

The movie narrates the tale of a once-famous tennis player, portrayed by Zendaya, who now coaches her husband. With her guidance, her husband, played by Mike Faist, attains remarkable triumphs, but the situation becomes intricate when he has to compete against his wife's ex-lover, played by Josh O'Connor, in a Challenger tournament.

Renowned producer Amy Pascal is all set to produce the new film under her esteemed Pascal Pictures banner. Guadagnino and Zendaya have also joined Pascal as producers. The script has been penned by the acclaimed playwright, singer, and author, Justin Kuritzkes. This marks Kuritzkes' first foray into feature film screenwriting.

On Tuesday, April 18, Film Updates announced on Twitter that 'Challengers' has received an R rating due to its use of explicit language and mature content.

To bring in a sense of authenticity to the characters in the film, Luca Guadagnino enlisted the expertise of former tennis player and coach, Brad Gilbert.

With Gilbert's extensive experience as a mentor to numerous successful tennis professionals including Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, Andy Roddick and Kei Nishikori, he was the perfect fit for the role of consultant. He notably helped Agassi to six Grand Slam titles.

During an interview with Variety, Guadagnino expressed his admiration for the exceptional cast of actors who underwent rigorous training with Gilbert. The cast of 'Challengers' Zendaya, O'Connor, and Faist, dedicated three months to perfecting their craft under Gilbert's tutelage.

“They spent like three months working very hard,” Guadagnino said of the trio of actors. “Everybody – technically, athletically.”

The director specifically mentioned Zendaya, whom he jokingly suggested was more than ready to take on the US Open. He praised her for her professional movements and noted after the final edit was done that he was impressed to find that she did not require a body double.

"She’s wonderful, I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good.” he added.

The movie will be Guagadnino's first comedy and is due for release in August 2023.

