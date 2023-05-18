Nike Air Max 97 “USA” (2023) shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Max 97 is one of the most widely acclaimed sneakers in history, with its full-length visible air unit and sleek design. The shoe has been released in various colorways and collaborations over the years, but none more patriotic than the recently introduced Nike Air Max 97 “USA” variant.

The Nike Air Max 97 USA (2023) is a tribute to the American flag and the country where the shoe was born. The colorway features a blend of obsidian, white, and red hues that mimic the colors of the flag. Moreover, the shoe embodies the spirit of America with its details and quality.

The sneaker will retail for USD 175, which is the same price as most other Nike Air Max 97 releases. The sneaker will release this fall through Nike and select retailers online and in-store. The exact release date has not been confirmed yet, but it is expected to be around the Independence Day celebrations of 2023.

Nike Air Max 97 “USA” shoes features the American flag color scheme

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

With its its entire length visible air unit that revolutionised the footwear industry, the Nike Air Max 97 is getting a patriotic makeover. A new version known as the "USA" pays homage to the American flag and captures the essence of the nation where the AM97 was created alongside the release of the "Independence Day" inspired hue.

The latest iteration has a white leather toe box and profile, accentuated by red and obsidian wavy leather panels above. A black mesh layer serves as the base, complementing the obsidian sockliner, tongue, and lace set. The white tongue tags are adorned with red Nike Swoosh branding, a detail mirrored on the mid-foot Swoosh and "Air Max" text on the heel.

A white midsole housing the full-length Air unit is matched with an obsidian outsole, completing this patriotic ensemble.

The shoe also features some subtle nods to the USA, such as the stars on the lace tips and the "USA" text on the insoles. The shoe comes with a special box that has a red, white, and blue design and a Nike Swoosh logo.

The latest "USA" iteration is also a testament to the longevity and innovation of the Nike Air Max 97 model, which was first introduced in 1997 by designer Christian Tresser. The shoe was inspired by the Japanese bullet train Shinkansen, and featured a futuristic design that was ahead of its time. The shoe also introduced the full-length visible air unit, which was a breakthrough in cushioning technology.

Clout God DJs @CloutGodDJs USA Colors Dress The Nike Air Max 97 Ahead Of The Fourth Of July via KlubXclusive sneakernews.com/2023/05/16/nik… USA Colors Dress The Nike Air Max 97 Ahead Of The Fourth Of July via KlubXclusive sneakernews.com/2023/05/16/nik… https://t.co/mtBIlICih2

The silhouette has since become a staple in sneaker culture, with its distinctive silhouette and versatile colorways. The shoe has been worn by celebrities, athletes, and influencers around the world, and has influenced many other sneaker models.

The Air Max 97 USA shoe is a must-have for any sneaker lover who appreciates quality, style, and patriotism. The shoe combines the best of both worlds: a classic design with a modern twist. The shoe is a celebration of America's history, culture, and spirit.

Poll : 0 votes