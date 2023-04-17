Top 5 Nike Air Force 1 for men that are a must-have

Nike Air Force 1 is a revolutionary sneaker by the Beaverton, Oregon brand. The sneaker, first introduced in 1982, has become iconic thanks to numerous iterations, new colors, materials, and collaborations. The sneaker crosses cultural barriers and matches everything from jeans to shorts to skirts and even dresses. Regardless of whether they are white, black, or any other color, the mid, high, and low-top sneakers are what most sneakerheads swear by.

Many iterations of the Air Force 1 have been created for men who have developed a particular liking for this silhouette. However, there are certain silhouettes and colors that sneakerheads love just a little more.

The Nike Air Force 1 x UNDERCOVER and four other Nike Air Force 1 sneakers for men are a must-have

1) UNDERCOVER X Nike Air Force 1

When thinking about Nike's most important current collaborators, UNDERCOVER might not be one of the first names that come to mind. However, the Japanese company has a track record that speaks for itself. The Jun Takahashi-led label turned Bruce Kilgore's made-for-basketball design into a technical footwear choice as part of Air Force 1's 40th-anniversary commemoration.

The Air Force 1 Low from UNDERCOVER keeps things very simple in terms of color palettes, favoring greyscale and understated tones in its Spring/Summer 2022 line. However, the partnership, which has come in three versions, makes up for its lack of color with technical improvements.

The entire top of the trainers is made up of GORE-TEX panels, giving them weather resistance. The 40-year-old design is redesigned with a neoprene bootie with a pull tab at the heel and a lockdown strap extending from the top of the tongue and fastened to a molded heel component for a better fit. In addition, the tongue labels, sock liners, heel, and lace dubraes have collaboration-specific branding.

The UNDERCOVER X Air Force 1 sneaker is available for $150 at select and official Swoosh retail sites.

2) Nike Air Force 1 Low x Supreme

𝔎𝔞𝔪𝔭𝔞𝔩𝔞 ℭ𝔬𝔫𝔣𝔦𝔡𝔢𝔫𝔱𝔦𝔞𝔩 @256HQ Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low



‘Flax’



features a full Wheat-colored nubuck upper paired + boot-styled laces + metal upper eyelets



Supreme branding on the heels + insoles atop a Gum rubber sole completes the design



released on November 29



retailing at 235.000 a pair Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Flax’features a full Wheat-colored nubuck upper paired + boot-styled laces + metal upper eyeletsSupreme branding on the heels + insoles atop a Gum rubber sole completes the designreleased on November 29retailing at 235.000 a pair https://t.co/ZIoKLYpYfC

The jointly developed Air Force 1 was initially made public by Supreme in 2020 and came in "Triple Black" and "Triple White." The following season, a "Wheat" colorway was on the list, along with restocks of the aforementioned pairs.

Bruce Kilgore Air Force 1's much-loved style wasn't particularly impacted by the Supreme x Nike Airforce 1.

The shoe's design, materials, and detailing are generally accurate to traditional releases. Both the black and white pairs have leather forms with the exception of the Supreme branding over the heel and sock liner. The "Wheat" chooses a tough nubuck along with rope laces and a complete gum bottom.

The Nike Air Force 1 x Supreme is available for sneakerheads at the Supreme and official Nike retail sites.

3) Nike Air Force 1 Low x AMBUSH "Phantom" & "Black"

𝙎𝙃𝙊𝙀𝙈𝘼𝙉𝙄𝘼𝙌💫  @ShoemaniaQ

redirect.viglink.com/?u=https%3A%2F… Ad: Restock: Nike Air Force 1 Low x Ambush Men's Shoes Black/Black/Phantom | 190 USD Ad: Restock: Nike Air Force 1 Low x Ambush Men's Shoes Black/Black/Phantom | 190 USD🇺🇸 redirect.viglink.com/?u=https%3A%2F… https://t.co/UVFdB83NoD

The AMBUSH x Air Force 1s come in crisp 'Phantom' and 'Black' editions and are adorned with Yoon's now-iconic giant Swoosh, which stretches well past the heel. This design, which is unquestionably the collab's most striking feature, was first motivated by the blast pipes of Japanese Bosozoku-style cars and bikes. Semi-detached heel tab pieces are designed to imitate fenders to continue the concept.

Nike Air branding appears on the heels of these Nike Air Force 1 sneaker and on distinctive heel counters, tongue tags, and lace locks.

The Nike Air Force 1 are available for $200 at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site.

4) Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 White Black

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks

Air Force 1 Mid '07 'Black/White'

=> Dropped via Nike USAir Force 1 Mid '07 'Black/White'=> bit.ly/3Dhn1YL Dropped via Nike USAir Force 1 Mid '07 'Black/White'=> bit.ly/3Dhn1YL https://t.co/80OmpjrXxl

Air Force 1's design language is constantly updated and repackaged for new generations. Still, the brand's straightforward white/black strategy will always offer a wide range of everyday options. The Air Force 1 Mid is planning to indulge in a monochromatic look, following in the footsteps of the impending 1985-inspired Air Jordan 1 and Nike Dunk's "Panda" composition.

In contrast to the extremely successful Dunk Low predecessor, the Bruce Kilgore design forgoes contrasted jet-black overlays in favor of a white leather top with dark accents. The majority of the darkest hues are concentrated around the raised collar running the length of the sock liner, tongue, and heel tab branding next to the strap's clasp. The midfoot checks and miniature embroidered ornamentation are the only exceptions.

The Air Force 1 Mid '07 White/Black is available for sneakerheads for $110 at the official Nike retail site and other retailers.

5) Nike Air Force 1 Downtown Hi "Spike"

Nike has updated Air Force 1s with a dramatic metal and leather treatment, iterating the traditional basketball silhouette with strains of rebelliousness.

The Downtown Hi Spike Black follows current trends popularized by brands like Christian Louboutin. This includes a patent leather swoosh and ankle strap in addition to silver spikes in place of the traditional perforations on the toe box. The sharp accents are furthered in the heel area, and the use of thick leather laces and metallic branding elevates the all-black design.

This high-top version of the slimmed-down AF1 complements the low-top white pair. It has spike detailing on the toe-box and heel, with shiny leather accents on the Swoosh and ankle strap.

This pair of sneakers retails for $150 at select and official Nike retail sites.

These are the top five Nike Air Force 1 sneakers among its many iterations that men must have.

