Where to buy Christian Louboutin's Walk a Mile in My Shoes collection? Price, release date, and more explored

The French shoe designer's eponymous label, Christian Louboutin, is continuing its partnership with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina for the SS22 collection, dubbed Walk a Mile in My Shoes. This marks the second collection launched by the collaborative trio, with the first being launched back in 2021.

The Walk a Mile in My Shoes collection is dedicated to inclusion and diversity in the racial justice activism movement. For the second collection under the project, Christian Louboutin launched 13 footwear silhouettes along with three handbag designs on June 15, 2022. It can be purchased on the official e-commerce site of the label.

More about the newly released Christian Louboutin's Walk a Mile in My Shoes SS22 collection

Newly released Christian Louboutin's Walk a Mile in My Shoes SS22 collection (Image via Christian Louboutin)

The French Shoe designer has consistently proven his prowess in the luxury footwear industry and has raised cultural awareness with directional shoe designs. For the label's SS22 season, the designer is back with season 2 of its highly-coveted Walk a Mile in My Shoes collection, in collaboration with Idris Elba and Sabrina.

The whimsical and vibrant capsule is complete with a melange of bold summer colors for women and men, including sneakers, heels, stilettos, sandals, and more.

The collection includes - a Louis Junior Spikes sneaker in sporty white and mixed-pastel colorway and a pair of 2002sl Low sneakers, exclsuively for men. Maintaining its famed footwear signature as the "red bottom," each shoe in the collection comprises of the same sole.

Co-created by Christian Louboutin and Elbas, the CL brand is continuing its efforts to raise awareness and capital for the the grassroots NGO and organization dedicated to social equality. The season 2 collection's 100% proceeds will be going to six different organizations, including Afrikids, The Raining Season, Elman Peace Center, Art Star, Immediate Theatre and Casa 93.

These organizations are six programs centered on supporting education and the arts and empowering the historically marginalized youth. The CL site gives the capsule's introduction,

" On June 15, 2022, Sabrina and Idris Elba and Christian Louboutin will launch the "Walk a Mile in My Shoes" season II collection. Born from their friendship, the collection is an invitation to celebrate hope, empathy, and diversity and support education, the creative arts, and youth empowerment with 100% of the proceeds from the sales donated to sx charities across the globe."

The second season collection is also inspired by the Elba family's African roots and includes Africa-inspired prints. One example is the custom celebration print that is done with three flowers - all national flowers of three African nations.

The official site introduces the collection saying,

"Inspired by Sabrina and Christian's shared love of flowers, the collection debuts a new print designed by Jean-Vincent Simonet that combines three striking flowers native to Sabrina and Idris' countries of origin: the Protea flower of Somalia, the Cotton tree flower of Sierra Leone, and the Desert Rose of Ghana."

Building strong ties with the Christian Louboutin brand, the new capsule also pays a homage to the Elbas family and community. In fact, a handful of the new styles are done with special meaning.

The Maryam sandal from the collection is a nod to Sabrina's mother, with the titular name and her Somalian heritage. Another special touch was added with the 2002SL sneakers - named after Idris' home town and birth country Sierra Leone, and 2002, which is his daughter's birth year.

Additional silhouettes include red and burnt orange espadrille loafers, for which the official site reads,

"Paying tribute to the trio's African origins, signature Christian Louboutin styles such as the Nicol Is Back mule and the Nanou espadrille, are reimagined in traditional Bazin fabrics and feature vibrant colors and eye-catching prints."

Newly released Christian Louboutin SS22 collection (Image via Christian Louboutin)

The full collection includes,

Louis junior spikes, which can be availed for $1045 Greggy chick, which can be availed for $995 Hot chick 100mm, which can be availed for $895 Cabata e/w nano, which can be availed for $1250 Coolraoul spikes man, which can be availed for $625. 2002SL low in three colorways, which can be availed for $950 in black and white, and $1045 in multi-colorway. Maryam sandal in two colorways, which can be availed for $825 Frangibus, which can be availed for $1550 Maryam Sandal heel 120mm in two colorways, which can be availed for $945 Coolraoul spikes woman, which can be availed for $625. Nicol is back 85 mm in two colorways, which can be availed for $775 in cotton to $825 in calf. Viera, which can be availed for $895 Loubitown, which can be availed for $1490 Dandy chick , which can be availed for $945

Speaking about the new collection, Sabrina commented in a behind-the-scenes video, saying,

“Seeing what we did and the impact we had with the first collection, it just feels like an honor to be able to carry it on.”

Christian Louboutin also commented in a similar video,

“This is a celebration of when you do something which works in many ways, and which helps people – and helps organizations.”

The trio's first collection was dedicated to inclusion and diversity, and was born of 2020's social and racial justice activism movement. The collaboration was inspired after Idris visited the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in LA and wanted to support the victims of racial injustice and police brutality.

Last year's collaboration raised more than $1 million USD since the inception of the first season collection, while the second is expected to raise more.

All 13 footwear styles have a personal touch and a story behind them, hence the collection is personal for all three creators. The three handbag styles, including Frangibus, Cabata e/w Nano, and Loubitown, are added to give the collection a full-rounded outcome. Frangibus features a lin tanin print, while Cabata and Loubitown use the multi lin bianco print.

The entire Walk a Mile in My Shoes collection can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Christian Louboutin in a price range of $625 to $1550.

