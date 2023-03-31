Nike Air Force 1 Low GS "Unlock Your Space" sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike “Unlock Your Space” series first debuted with Air Max 1, which was followed by Dunk Low, and now comes with Bruce Kilgore’s iconic sneaker model Air Force 1 Low. Just a few days ago, the first look of Air Force 1 Low GS "Unlock Your Space" surfaced online.

The sneaker brand began producing the kids' version of AF 1 in the late 1980s, but it wasn't until the early 2000s that the Air Force 1 Low GS really began to gain popularity. The shoe was updated with fresh new colorways and materials, making it a must-have for kids and collectors alike.

The release date of the "Unlock Your Space" makeover on Nike Air Force 1 Low GS has not yet been announced by the label. The price tag is also yet to be disclosed. However, as per the sneaker outlet SBD, the new model for grade schoolers will be available via Nike stores and selected sneaker retailers.

The "Unlock Your Space" makeover on Nike Air Force 1 Low will be kid-exclusive

Different profiles of Air Force 1 Low GS "Unlock Your Space" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

A clean white flat leather base introduces the pair's injection of brightness, which is carried out via a series of gradients from yellow to blue over the tongue trim, the mid-foot swoosh, and the sock liner. Jet-black tongue tabs start incorporating rare teal accents all around, imbuing the latter with splotchy artwork.

Seafoam greens add depth to the lace dubrae and Nike's "AIR" logo on the sole unit, while the tread delivers a recognizable ice blue finish. In addition to the aforementioned shape, many other silhouettes from the Beaverton label's back catalog are also anticipated to undergo similar treatments for the upcoming collections.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low GS is a popular sneaker among kids. Its iconic design, comfortable fit, and durability make it a go-to shoe for both style and function. The AF 1 Low GS has been updated with fresh new colorways and materials over the years, making it a popular choice for kids who want to express their personal style.

The sneakers are made with a sturdy leather upper and a tough rubber outsole, making them durable enough to withstand the wear and tear that kids put on their shoes. Moreover, the shoe features a cushioned midsole and a padded collar, providing a comfortable fit that can stand up to all-day wear.

Air Force 1 Low GS has been released in countless colorways and collaborations, with each new release adding to the shoe's legacy and popularity. It is a versatile shoe that can be worn by kids for a variety of activities, including playing sports, running around at recess, or just hanging out with friends.

For more updates on the upcoming Air Force 1 Low GS "Unlock Your Space," one can sign in on Nike's official website.

