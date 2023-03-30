Nike Air Force 1 low "Unlock Your Space" sneakers: Where to get and more explored

Nike has retained its number-one position throughout 2022 and 2023. As the label continues to stand up to its nickname as a footwear genius, it has launched multiple iconic makeovers upon its classic and popular sneaker models such as Air Jordans, Maxs, Air Force's, Dunks, and more.

The Air Force 1 sneaker model was one of the major factors for the swoosh label's success in 2022 as it celebrated its 40th anniversary. The company is now continuing the streak by releasing more makeovers upon the silhouette. The latest makeover upon the Air Force 1 Low sneaker model is "Unlock Your Space," which is a part of the sneaker pack.

After previously revealing Dunk Low and Air Max 1's "Unlock Your Space" makeover, the swoosh label has now unveiled a chic and clean look upon Air Force 1 Low. The official release date for the sneaker model hasn't been announced by the label yet. However, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the pair will be launched this year via Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 low "Unlock Your Space" sneakers will be released alongside Air Max 1 and Dunk Low

The Beaverton-based sportswear giant debuted the Air Force 1 sneaker model as part of the basketball shoe lineup in 1982. Since then, the silhouette has continued to rule the sneaker sphere.

A brainchild of the swoosh label's sneaker designer Bruce Kilgore, who also designed Air Jordan 2, the sneaker became known for its clean and aesthetic look. Moreover, over the last four decades, the sneaker has continued to be clad in iconic makeovers in a consistent rotation.

Introducing the sneaker model, the swoosh label writes on its official website:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Reflective swoosh detailing of the shoe (Image via Nike)

It further reads:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The latest makeover, Nike Air Force 1 Low "Unlock Your Space," seeks to ignite the imagination, inviting one to unleash the inner artist through a vivid color palette. The upper part of the shoe comes constructed out of white leather material. Although most of the shoes are clad in white leather material, a few gradient details are added upon the shoe.

Gradient sole unit (Image via Nike()

Gradient details are applied in green and blue hues upon the insoles and liners. The pops of multi-colored hues are added upon the sneakers with heavy-duty ringlets in place of eyestays. These ringlets come in yellow, green, and blue hues, matching perfectly with the aforementioned gradient details. The look is then finished off with a white-to-translucent jelly sole unit. A "Unlock Your Space" lettering is etched to the lateral ankle, special tongue, and insole insignia.

