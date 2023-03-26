Nike Dunk Low "Unlock Your Space" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has maintained its number one place as the footwear genius as it steps into the fourth month of 2023.

The label has had a successful year, as it's revealing iconic makeovers of its classic sneaker models alongside adding more technologically updated brand-new sneaker models to its catalog. The swoosh label has introduced brand-new sneaker models like Jordan 23/7, Ja 1, Tatum 1 and Air Max 270 Go to its catalog.

Other than introducing new sneakers and concentrating on technological development, the swoosh label has also given central attention to the Dunk silhouette. Nike has expanded its Dunk sneaker catalog with multiple makeovers of the sneaker model and its iterations. The latest makeover to be added to the list is the Dunk Low "Unlock Your Space" makeover.

The Dunk Low "Unlock Your Space" hasn't received an official release date from the swoosh label yet. However, according to Sneaker News, the pair will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers soon in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Unlock Your Space" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Unlock Your Space" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Oregon-based swoosh label debuted the Dunk silhouette as basketball shoes in 1985. The 38-year-old Dunk silhouette is a brainchild of swoosh label's veteran and legendary designer Peter Moore, who can also be credited with designing the iconic Air Jordan 1 sneaker model.

The Dunk sneaker model was quick to reach global popularity among sneakerheads and consumers due to its clean construct, unique look and potential of being clad in numerous color schemes. The swoosh label site introduces the sneaker:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The model has been reimagined in many iterations including - Remastered, Disrupt, Mid-Top, High-Top and Low-Top. The latter model is now being released in an "Unlock Your Space" women's exclusive makeover.

After earlier launching an "Unlock Your Space" colorway collection of the Air Max 1 sneaker model, the swoosh label has introduced the similar colorway of the Dunk sneaker model.

The sneaker model's upper comes constructed out of leather material. The base underlay of the sneaker comes constructed out of white leather, which is accentuated on the perforated toe boxes, medial panels and heel tabs. The white hue contrasts with the creative gradient-covered overlays.

The extremely colorful overlays showcase a mix of purple and blue hues. The gradient effect results in the lateral and medial profile swooshes being clad in opposite directions. While the lateral profile swooshes go from purple to blue to white, the medial profile goes from white to blue to purple.

Pops of pink are added on the sockliners and the Nike branding on the heel tabs. More branding is added with blue "Air" lettering on the tongue tabs and "space-like" graphics. The look is finished off with white midsoles and icy blue outsoles.

The pair is expected to release in the coming months via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers.

