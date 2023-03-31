Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Unlock Your Space" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to maintain its status as a footwear genius in 2023. The label has debuted multiple sneaker models, including Air Max Pulse and JA 1. Apart from debuting new sneaker models, it has also continued to reveal multiple makeovers of the Dunk sneaker model throughout 2023, paying special attention.

The latest makeover, dubbed the "Unlock Your Spirit", appears over the Dunk Low Remastered iteration of the sneaker model. The sneaker comes clad in subtle yet iconic makeover, which perfectly amalgamates the future with retro aesthetic. The sneaker colorway is a part of the "Unlock Your Space" pack, which features Air Max 1, Dunk Low, Air Force 1,and Air Force 1 Low GS.

An official release date for the Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Unlock Your Space" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet House of Heat, the sneaker pair will be launched soon via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers in 2023.

More about upcoming Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Unlock Your Space" sneakers

The Beaverton, Oregon-based swoosh label debuted its Dunk silhouette as a basketball shoe in 1985. The 38-year-old Dunk silhouette is a brainchild of swoosh label's veteran and legendary designer Peter Moore, who is also credited with designing other sneaker models like Air Jordan 1.

The Dunk sneaker model was quick to reach global popularity among sneakerheads and consumers due to its clean construct, unique look and dual-toned color schemes. The swoosh label introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the street while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere - in comfort."

The model has been reimagined in many iterations including - Remastered, Disrupt, Mid-Top, High-Top and Low-Top. The former model is now being released in an "Unlock Your Space" exclusive makeover.

The Dunk Low Remastered sneaker model stays true to the OG Dunk's DNA with respect to its shape. However, it has been given a distinct deconstructed look, which is inspired by the label's Scrap and Disrupt model.

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of white mesh material, which is complemented with the black leather overlays throughout the shoes. The swooshes are provided with 3M reflective details, which are added on the side panels. The mudguards are dressed with gradient detailing.

Another hue is added to the mix with speckles of turquoise on the pull tabs of the tongues.

The look is finished off with the white rubber midsoles and translucent blue rubber outsoles. The Dunk Low Remastered "Unlock Your Space" sneakers are rumored to be released via the e-commerce site of Nike and select retailers in the coming weeks. The sneaker pair will release exclusively in men's sizes for a retail price of $120.

