Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Mint Foam" sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more explored

As we approach the New Year, Nike continues to provide first looks and sneak peeks of their upcoming 2023 lineup. One of the best silhouettes to make an appearance in the lineup is the Dunk Low.

The swoosh label has capitalized on sneakerheads' Dunk Low craze, giving it central attention for most of 2022. The model is one of the most desired Nike trends, which is expected to continue through the first half of 2023 as well.

The latest makeover to appear in the sneaker sphere is the Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Mint Foam". An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced yet, but according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in Spring Summer 2023 in the coming weeks.

The Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Mint Foam" sneakers come with extraordinary color blocking

The Dunk Low was incepted in 1985 and ever since, it has maintained its relevance within the sneaker sphere. The 37-year-old silhouette has received a lot of attention from sneakerheads and labels as they collaborate for distinctive color-blocking schemes that don't go out of style.

Over the years, the silhouette has been clad in multiple makeovers with suede and leather construction. The brand has reimagined the silhouette in several forms and iterations for sneakerheads.

The latest reiteration of the silhouette is the retooled Dunk Low Remastered, which has been inspired by the 1985-released Peter Moore-designed sneakers.

The Dunk Low Remastered sneakers remain true to the OG Dunk's base but have been redesigned with the deconstructed aesthetic. The deconstructed look was previously added to the label's popular models such as Disrupt and Scrap.

The revitalized version of Dunk Low Remastered heavily leans into the current trend of deconstructed aesthetic.

The Dunk Low Remastered "Mint Foam" colorway comes after the "Olive" makeover iteration earlier this year. The silhouette has been designed via multiple high-profile collaborations, such as the LeBron James versions and general releases.

The silhouette comes clad in a "White / Light Silver / Mint Foam / Pink Foam / Light Smoke Gray" color scheme. It features revamped appearances as the base of the sneaker comes constructed out of mesh material.

A contemporary reimagining of Pete Moore's beloved classic, the Dunk Low Remastered's mesh base is accompanied by leather overlays. The mesh base also features exposed foam along its tongue and almost fully remodeled paneling.

Additionally, the sneaker also features padded tongues which are accompanied by pull tabs and exposed tags. Most of the upper is clad in light grey hue, which is combined with pink and mint colors that are accentuated upon the tongue and trims, respectively.

One can avail the Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Mint Foam" sneakers on the official e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers.

An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced yet, but according to media outlet Sneaker News, the pair will be released in the coming weeks at a retail price of $120.

