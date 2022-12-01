Where to buy Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Olive" sneakers? Everything we know so far

As we approach the new year, sportswear label Nike continues to give sneak peeks of their upcoming 2023 lineup. One of the most common silhouettes to be seen is the Dunk Low. In 2022, the Beaverton-based label paid central attention to the Dunk Lows and it seems that the trend will continue for most of the first half of 2023.

The label continues to capitalize on the Dunk Low silhouette, which has become one of the sneakerheads' favorite and most-desired pair. Due to the extra-ordinary color blocking and multiple new iterations, the Dunk silhouette doesn't seem to go out of style and options. The latest to surface is the Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Olive" sneakers.

An official release date for the sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Hypebeast, the pair will be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the beginning of 2023.

Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Olive" sneakers will follow the trend of the deconstructed look

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low Remastered "Olive" sneakers which follow the trend of the deconstructed look (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since its inception in 1985, the Dunk silhouette has maintained its relevance for almost 40 years. The silhouette has received the attention of all sneakerheads and labels due to its collaborators and distinctive color-blocking schemes.

In its 37-years, the company has taken matters into its own hands and often opted for leather or suede constructs. The brand reimagined the silhouette in several forms for new audiences. The newest amongst these is the retooled Dunk Low remastered silhouette which has been built on the 1985-released baasketball design by Peter Moore.

The Dunk Low Remastered sneakers maintain the OG Dunk's basis. However, it favors the in-trend deconstructed aesthetic which was previously seen in the label's popular models like the Scrap and Disrupt iterations. The tongues feature panels that follow a different layout.

The tongue features exposed foam and extended construction. The upper forgoes traditional leather construction for a breathable mesh underlay, which injects a more comfortable vibe over the shoes.

The "Olive" hue takes up most of the silhouette and serves as an introductory colorway with shades of orange and chocolate brown contrasting alongside. The mesh underlays are clad in olive green shade while the tumbled leather overlays of the sneakers arrive in a slightly lighter hue.

The laces, swoosh logos, and tongues also arrive in an olive hue. The most prominent deconstruction detail is seen over the tongue with the exposed foam seen over both the base and trip to give an "under construction" aesthetic.

Streetwear Médias @Sneakerstopp Nike dévoile la Dunk Low Remastered Olive ! Nike dévoile la Dunk Low Remastered Olive ! https://t.co/RP5PZuQubD

Breaking up the monochromatic scheme, the orange accents can be seen over the tongue tabs and under the olive-tinted swoosh.

A more neutral shade is added with chocolate brown fixed upon sockliners and heel collars. At the bottom, the sneakers opt for a cream-coated sole unit which has the standard dunk sole over the toe which merges with new tract patterns.

The shoes are rumored to be released via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers in the beginning of 2023 at a retail price of $120. However, the release information is still tentative and subjected to change.

