5 sneakers like Nike Dunk "Panda"

The Nike Dunk "Panda", officially known as the Dunk Low White Black, was initially introduced in March 2021 and quickly rose to the top of the list of Nike shoes that year in terms of popularity. Since then, the black and white dunk lows have been reintroduced numerous times. Despite this, the trainers continue to sell like hotcakes and maintain a strong resale value.

Panda Dunks sneakers have been a powerful and enduring trend over the past year, whether you love them for their versatility or detest them because you see them everywhere.

This is a list of Nike Dunk "Panda" substitute trainers for those who like this shoe and are searching for footwear with a similar design language.

1) Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro "Military Black"

The upcoming throwback shoe, which is a simple White and Black remake of Michael Jordan's fourth trademark shoe, derives its name from the "Military Blue" combination that first adorned the shoe in 1989.

Jumpman emblems on the tongue follow suit, replacing "NIKE AIR" writing at the rear with layers visible through the mesh panels at the profiles and tongue, plastic eyelets, inner lining, and spines. Given that the midsole and outsole accents choose to preserve the two-tone, "yin-yang" color combination, the story remains the same on the most recent Air Jordan model underneath.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Military Black' is available for sneakerheads for $210 at the official Swoosh site and other select retailers.

2) New Balance 550 "White Black Rain Cloud"

Andy_Whats @andy__oreilly New balance 550 white black rain cloud New balance 550 white black rain cloud 🔥🔥 https://t.co/Fjfoo1b2FC

The New Balance 550's revival pays homage to the 1989 original, which played a part in defining a basketball generation. The new 550 is understated, orderly, and authentic to its past. The 550 "White Black Rain Cloud" sports a white perforated leather base that is accented with black synthetic leather overlays on the mudguard and heel.

The brand's standard branding includes a white 'N' on the side with black outlines and '550' writing in the same colors. A white midsole serves as the foundation for the sneaker, and a two-tone outsole in black and gray completes the look.

Sneakerheads can grab the NB 550 'White Black Rain Cloud' for $150 at select retail sites.

3) Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Stage Haze"

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Stage Haze"

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Stage Haze"



Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Stage Haze"

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Stage Haze", also known as the "Bleached Coral," features a white, black, and gray color scheme with cracked black leather Swooshes, forefoot overlays, and collars, as well as white leather collars and ankle flaps. The heel caps are made of gray suede. In addition, pink lettering provides a pop of color to the tongue.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Stage Haze" is available for sneakerheads for $200 at the official Swoosh retail site.

4) Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Shadow Toe"

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Shadow Toe



Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Shadow Toe

A well-known color scheme from the original 1985 colorway serves as inspiration for the Air Jordan 1 Low "Shadow Toe". The low-profile silhouette has an all-leather top with a light gray, white, and black color scheme. The classic Wings logo is stitched on the heel overlay, and branding elements include a Jumpman insignia on top of the tongue and a characteristic Swoosh in black leather. A durable rubber cup sole with an Air-sole heel unit enclosed in a polyurethane wedge supports the shoe.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "Shadow Toe" is available for $200 at the official Nike retail site and select retail stores.

5) Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Panda"

Official Look at a new upcoming Nike Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Panda"

The unorthodox Dunk Low Disrupt 2 received a monochromatic "Panda" makeover. A base layer of white leather is included in the top, along with a white midsole and accent stitching. Completing the clean elements of the colorway are the all-black leather overlays, laces, trim, heel, and outsole. This shoe is a fantastic substitute for those seeking something more distinctive than the Panda Dunk.

The Dunk Low Disrupt 2 "Panda" retails for retails for $120 at the official Swoosh site.

The Dunk "Panda" colorway quickly established itself as a mainstay on every sneakerhead's shelf. As a result of the colorway's success, several sneakers were released that were similar to it, but only these five were most similar.

