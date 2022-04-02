When will Air Jordan 4 Military Black be released? Price and more explored

Air Jordan has always been an iconic shoe brand to sneakerheads, and Air Jordan 4 has been enjoying its moment recently. Several hot ticket iterations have been confirmed for release in the first half of 2022.

Air Jordan Military Blue golf versions of the shoe were seen in stores recently, and the newly surfaced images show Air Jordan 4 in the Military Black colorway. They are rumored to be released in June 2022.

Leaked images of the Air Jordan Military Black colorway have been circulating since Fall 2021, but recently, the sneaker leaker page @zSneakerHeadz gave enthusiasts a closer look at the design on April 1, 2022.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz

Dropping in June. Box is 2022 #MilitaryBlack Air Jordan 4 detailed look!

More about the Air Jordan 4 Military Black kicks

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks



June 25th Air Jordan 4 "Military Black"

Air Jordan 4 promised multiple releases in the first half of 2022, starting off with Red Thunder 4s in January and the Jordan Infrared being highly anticipated drops.

The Air Jordan 4 Military Black concept was released back in mid-2021 with the nickname deriving from the beloved Jordan Military Blue. The upcoming release will see a similar compisition in the hues of black, gray, and white.

The white and gray composition is seen with black as the base on the upper and as the chief accent piece on the lace eyelets, heel counters, midsoles, Jumpman branding on the tongue, and underlays of the netted regions.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Air Jordan 4 "Military Black" coming this June, cop or drop ?

The shoebox features the latest inclusion of the vintage "Flight" logo atop the exterior, which is patterned all over in black and white speckles.

The graysclae twist is the most coveted presentation of the shoes with white covering the shoes leather side panels, lower throat, laces, and mid-foot and gray taking over the cages and mudguards in a light colored pop. The finishing touches are added with a white sole unit and matching Air bubble rubber outsole.

When it comes to the best colorways for individual Nike Air Jordan models, the Air Jordan Military Blue is one of the most hyped iterations after the Bred. Military Black might be a bold statement for all the sneakerheads expecting a proper Military Blue release of the newly hyped shoes.

Release date and price of Air Jordan Military Blue

The Military Black Colorway was originally scheduled for release on May 21, 2022 but the rumored date for its release is now June 25, 2022 according to Nicekicks. The shoes will be released via Nike SNKRS and a few selected retailers for a retail price of $190 USD to $200 USD. For more updates, one can head to nike.com.

