Where to get 7 upcoming New Balance 550 colorways? Release date, design, and more explored

New Balance is releasing a brand-new collection of the iconic NB 550 sneaker model this year. The label has readied seven new colorways of the sneaker model as a part of its Spring/Summer 2023 lineup.

The iconic 550 sneaker model has been in the limelight in recent times, especially in 2022. It quickly gained popularity in the sneaker sphere with its classic two-toned simplistic color schemes and multiple collaborations.

Continuing the enthrallment of the iconic NB 550 sneaker model, the Boston-based label will be releasing all seven new colorways via the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on April 6, 2023.

The latest New Balance 550 sneaker collection features mostly white colorways

The upcoming New Balance 550 sneaker collection features six brand-new colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The iconic 550 sneaker model originally debuted in 1989 as a part of the basketball shoe lineup.

The sneaker model used to be one of the most popular models amongst the players in 90s, and the upcoming colorways are set to revive the pure, simplistic, and authentic tradition with the sneaker model. The official New Balance site introduces the sneaker model and its history as:

"The original 550 debuted in 1989 and made its mark on basketball courts from coast to coast. After its initial run, the 550 was filed away in the archives, before being reintroduced in limited-edition releases in late 2020, and returned to the full-time lineup in 2021, quickly becoming a global fashion favorite."

The latest sneaker pack consists of seven colorways:

NB 550 "White with true red and atlantic blue" makeover, which retails for $110. NB 550 "White with honeycomb and heritage blue" makeover, which retails for $110. NB 550 "White with concrete and black" makeover, which retails for $110. NB 550 "Turtledove with angora" makeover, which retails for $120. NB 550 "Granite with quartz grey" makeover, which retails for $120. NB 550 "White with raincloud" makeover, which retails for $110. NB 550 "White with Lilac Cloud" makeover, which retails for $110.

The official site describes the New Balance 550 sneaker model in the collection as:

"The 550’s low top, streamlined silhouette offers a clean take on the heavy-duty designs of the late ‘80s, while the dependable leather upper construction is a classic look in any era."

Sneaker Shouts™ @SneakerShouts

New Balance 550 colorways drop at 10am EST. (4/6)



BUY HERE: Release Reminder 🗓New Balance 550 colorways drop at 10am EST. (4/6)BUY HERE: bit.ly/30zUIoc Release Reminder 🗓 New Balance 550 colorways drop at 10am EST. (4/6) BUY HERE: bit.ly/30zUIoc https://t.co/CdQXuWdOg1

Most of the sneakers are clad in a white underlay as a base layer, other than the Turtledove and Granite colorways. The Turtledove and Granite come clad in a tonal aesthetic with cream and grey hues, respectively.

The rest of the sneakers utilize their respective colors and form a three-toned color scheme. White acts as a base, while the other two hues are added upon counterparts or overlays.

The entire collection of seven sneakers are slated to be released via the official e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers on April 6, 2023, at a retail price range of $110 to $120.

Poll : 0 votes