UNDERCOVER x Supreme Spring 2023 collaboration: Release date and more details explored

Supreme and UNDERCOVER have a long history together, dating back to the early 2000s. The two brands first collaborated in 2005, when UNDERCOVER artist Jun Takahashi designed a series of graphic T-shirts for Supreme. This was followed by a more extensive collaboration in 2010, which included a range of clothing, accessories, and skate decks featuring Takahashi's signature style.

Since then, Supreme and UNDERCOVER have continued to collaborate on a number of collections, each incorporating Takahashi's unique design sensibility with the New York brand's streetwear aesthetic. These collaborations have included everything from jackets and hoodies to sneakers and backpacks.

The two brands are now set to collaborate once again to drop some of the best collections inspired by contemporary art. The UNDERCOVER x Supreme Spring 2023 collection will be globally released on March 30, 2023, at 11 am.

The UNDERCOVER x Supreme Spring 2023 collection includes track pants, waist bags, graphic tees, and more

Supreme and UNDERCOVER reunited after a hiatus of five years to collaborate on the creation of a vast collection that features some of Jun Takahashi's hallmark themes.

The collection encompasses a Trench + Puffer Jacket, BDU Jacket, Puffer Jacket, Track Jacket, Moto Jersey, Track Pant, Cargo Pant, Sweatpant, Waist Bag, Gallery1950 Rug, 6-Panel Hat, Short Sleeve Shirts, Hooded Sweatshirts, Graphic Tees, Football Tops, and Layered Jeans.

The exclusive collection features a number of sought-after items, including a modernized version of the brand's signature Leather Sleeve Down Jacket. Two colorways are available for this product, and the design has been updated with stud accents, a "NO GODS NO MASTERS" graphic t-shirt, and soft rubber co-branding badges.

The collection also includes a Trench + Puffer Jacket, which is where we are first introduced to the Arabic writing that appears on the Layered Jeans and Short Sleeve Shirt, as well as the co-branding that runs throughout the whole collection.

The collection also has a rhinestone encrusted BDU Jacket that comes with a matching Cargo Pant, Moto Jersey, 6-Panel Cap, and Waist Bag that is modeled on UNDERCOVER's GYF Utility Waist Bag. Some noteworthy items comprise the Track Pant and Jacket pair emblazoned with the "REBELGODS" Football Top, UNDERCOVER's Brain Crossbones, a T-shirt featuring Lupin the Third, and an ANTI YOU Rug in collaboration with Gallery1950.

In a press release, the brand said:

"Supreme has worked with UNDERCOVER on a new collection for Spring 2023. The collection consists of a Trench + Buffer Jacket, Puffer Jacket, EDU Jacket, Track Jacket, S/S Shirs, Moto Jersey, Football Top, two Hooded Sueatshirss, Layered Jean, Cargo Pant, Track Pant, Sweatpant, 6-Panel Hat, Waist Bag and Galleryl950 Rug."

The two brands have also been known to share similarities in their overall approach to design and branding. They both have a strong sense of identity and a loyal following. They also draw inspiration from diverse sources, such as punk rock and Japanese subcultures.

The upcoming Spring 2023 collection is expected to be a success and win fans' hearts when it launches on March 30.

Poll : 0 votes