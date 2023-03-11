"Supreme nailed it this time": Fans satisfied with the first look of Nike x Supreme SB Dunk sneakers

Supreme, the American streetwear and skate imprint, is reprising its long-running collaboration with the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant Nike and its skateboarding division to launch a brand-new makeover upon the SB Dunk Low sneaker model.

The collaboration comes after the duo previously worked together on an Air Bakin collection on March 2, 2023. The Supreme x Nike SB's most recent collaboration was launched in 2022 on September 10 for SB Blazer makeovers.

This time around, the SB Dunk Low model has surfaced on the internet, and sneakerheads are excited about the first looks. @marco.1mmordino commented under zsneakerheadz's Instagram post:

@marco.1mmordino commented "Finally some art based SB's. Supreme nailed it this time" for the latest Nike x Supreme SB Dunk sneakers (Image via @zsneakerheads / Instagram)

Other than @marco.1mmordino, many other fans shared a similar opinion and loved the latest makeover of the Supreme SB Dunk "Rammellzee" sneakers.

Fans react positively to the latest Nike x Supreme SB Dunk "Rammellzee" sneakers

Fans react positively to the latest Nike x Supreme SB Dunk "Rammellzee" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The New York-based streetwear and swoosh label have been fan favorites for many years. Although each of these labels has attained the pinnacle of success and fame on its own, the fashion world has always taken notice of its collaborative streak, which began in 2002.

A few of the duo's sneaker collabs have reached up to thousands of dollars in reseller prices. With the release of the brand-new SB Dunk Low in 2023, the label is finally reuniting. The shoe model is decorated in artistic hues. Many fans appreciated the art-based Dunks and their unique colorway.

The artwork on the sneakers is done by the visual artist Rammellzee, who is famous for his gothic futurist outlook. Fans have been anticipating the release and are excited to own the pair.

Fans are excited to own Supreme SB Dunk low (Image via Sportskeeda)

A few fans have also compared these dunks with the iconic 2002-released SB Dunk Low "Paris" sneakers, which are currently reselling for over $100k. The comparison is another complement to the upcoming collaborative makeover as they reach new levels of popularity.

Fans can also see a touch of old and retro vibes with the design and graphic prints.

More about the upcoming Nike x Supreme SB Dunk "Rammellzee" sneakers

The latest SB Dunk Lows, in collaboration with Supreme, are very eye-catching as they prominently display the artwork of the late multi-hyphenate Rammellzee. The canvas material used to make the shoe's upper has abstract details. A variety of graphics are applied to the canvas upper's beige-like base color.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Inspo behind this SB is the art of artist Rammellzee Inspo behind this SB is the art of artist Rammellzee https://t.co/Bz5zbhaKcT

The beige hue contrasts with the black suede overlays, which are applied upon the toe boxes, lacing system, and swoosh logos on both medial and lateral profiles. The black hue continues upon the stitched midsoles, which are paired with the gum outsoles.

Branding details are added with gold-hued "Supreme" dubraes and "World Famous" hangtags.

The sneakers haven't received an official release date from Nike yet, but according to the media outlet Hypebeast, they will go on sale in 2023 via the Nike official e-commerce site, SNKRS app, and a few stores.

