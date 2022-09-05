Where to buy the Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid collection? Price, release date, and more explored

Supreme, the American streetwear and skate imprint, is continuing its long-running collaboration with Nike and its skateboarding division, Nike SB. This time around, the dynamic duo has collaborated to create two new SB Blazer Mid silhouettes.

Rumors of a Supreme x Nike ACG collaboration began to circulate in the sneaker world on July 15, 2022. The label has officially confirmed that two silhouettes from the collaboration will be released on Monday, September 5, 2022, putting those rumors to rest.

The new collection will be available globally on Thursday, September 8, 2022, via Supreme's official e-commerce site, according to the company's official website. The collaboration will be released in Japan on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The collab is also expected to be released on SNKRS soon.

More about the upcoming 2-piece Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 collection

Upcoming 2-piece Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 collection - Black (Image via Sportskeeda)

The upcoming collaborative piece is a follow-up to the quilted snakeskin Nike SB Blazer pair released in 2006. The two-piece SB Blazer Mid collection follows the dynamic duo's previous release of Shox Ride 2 sneakers on the New York imprint's official site on June 25, 2022.

The upcoming collaborative collection is also part of the Fall 2022 collaboration. Tremaine Emory's vision for the American streetwear label's Fall Winter season has begun, with the first few drop, weeks already behind the label.

The daring look is made exclusively for Supreme from quilted leather and quilted denim.

All about the collection in black and golden colorway

The first on the list is the black and golden colorway. The sneakers' uppers are made of premium quilted leather in black, with a golden snakeskin hue that appears over the iconic swooshes logo.

More details are added by the co-branded logo over the tongues, which features "Nike SB" and "Supreme" lettering alongside the swoosh. The swoosh logo atop a cut-out on the heel tab adds more branding. The look is completed by the red printed insoles.

All about the collection in industrial blue colorway

Upcoming 2-piece SB Blazer Mid Fall 2022 collection - Industrial Blue (Image via Sportskeeda)

The second colorway is the industrial blue, which is made up of blue denim uppers. This model has iconic swoosh logos in gold snakeskin on both side profiles, while the denim tongue flaps are embroidered with a dark blue co-branded tag.

The lace fasteners match the sneakers' dark denim blue color, while the lateral sides are adorned with glossy python-skin swooshes in leather. Metal pull tabs secure the checkered blue stripes on the back of the sneakers.

The pull tabs are branded with "NIKE," and the look is completed with a co-branded hangtag. The interior lining is dark blue, with red insoles and a white sole unit.

Regardless of the slow pace of collection, loyal customers and fans will be excited to see these special sneakers, which will come with one-of-a-kind packaging.

The collaborative collection is set to be released globally on the American streetwear imprint's official e-commerce site on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. EDT, followed by a later release in Japan on Saturday, September 10, at 11 a.m. JST. Both sneakers are expected to be available for $120 at retail.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vinay Agrawal