Nike Air Max 97 “Cow Print” shoes: Everything we know so far

A brand-new eye-catching colorway of the storied Nike Air Max 97 was recently unveiled, and it will be the newest addition to the lineup. The "Cow Print" variation is the new animal-inspired colorway. The color palette of gray, white, and sail wraps around the entire shoe.

In the next few weeks, the fresh Nike Air Max 97 "Cow Print" shoes will debut in the market. Although the exact launch dates are currently unknown, the shoes will be sold by Nike, the SNKRS app, and other affiliated merchants both online and offline. Interested shoppers will have to stick around for confirmed prices and launch dates.

Nike Air Max 97 “Cow Print” shoes are covered in gray prints scattered all over

The Air Max 97 made its debut in 1997. Contrary to popular belief, the creative inspiration for footwear came from mountain bikers rather than Japanese bullet trains. For those unaware, the Nike Air Max 97 was the first pair of sneakers to have a comprehensive Air technology. A hidden lacing system was also introduced by the silhouette.

The following background information on the origins and development of the renowned Air Max is available on the Swoosh brand's official website, which states:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Because many fans thought it was influenced by the Japanese bullet trains, the Nike Air Max 97 silver design was given the nickname "Silver Bullet." Moreover, this arrangement has developed a unique place for itself through time, not just among avid collectors but also among regular consumers.

The Nike Air Max 97 Cow Print shoes are a playful and eye-catching variation of the classic Air Max 97 silhouette. The shoes feature a black and white cow print on the upper, contrasted by a red swoosh logo on the tongue and side panels.

The shoes also have a white midsole with a full-length visible Air unit, providing cushioning and comfort. The outsole is made of durable rubber with a waffle pattern for traction and stability.

The Nike Air Max 97 Cow Print shoes are part of a larger collection of animal-themed Air Max 97s, which also include leopard, zebra, and snake prints. The cow print is not uniform, but varies in size and shape across the upper, giving each pair a unique look. The matching white swoosh logo adds a subtle twist and a touch of Nike heritage to the shoes.

The Air unit is visible from all angles, highlighting the innovative technology that made the Air Max 97 famous. The shoes have reflective piping along the upper side, which enhances visibility and safety in low-light conditions. The shoes have a pull tab on the heel, which makes them easy to put on and take off.

The Nike Air Max 97 Cow Print shoes are fun and fashionable for anyone who loves animals, nature, or sneakers. As such, they are suitable for casual wear, running, and other activities.

