Nike Air Max 97 "Athletic Dept." University Blue shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The most recent model to join the Swoosh catalog is a fresh, eye-catching variation of the legendary Nike Air Max 97. The silhouette's updated University Blue iteration will be included in Nike's "Athletic Dept." line.

It is projected that the new Nike Air Max 97 "Athletic Dept." University Blue sneakers will go on sale in the next few weeks. It will be offered for sale at Nike and a few other Nike retailers, both online and offline.

The Swoosh label is presently keeping the official release date a secret, so fans and sneakerheads will have to wait. The retail price is set to $190 for each pair.

Nike Air Max 97 "Athletic Dept." University Blue shoes are combined with sail underlays

Nike Air Max 97 is one of the most iconic and popular sneakers in the history of the company. It was first released in 1997 and featured a revolutionary design inspired by Japanese bullet trains, with a ripple effect on the upper and a full-length Nike Air unit on the sole. The shoe has been reimagined and updated over the years, with various colors, materials and details.

Nike's official website explains the beginnings and evolution of the well-known Air Max as follows:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it

It further continues:

“Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

One of the latest versions of the Nike Air Max 97 is the "Athletic Dept." University Blue, which is part of a pack that celebrates the heritage of Nike's sports apparel. The shoe features a dark gray mesh and synthetic upper with white leather overlays and red accents.

The tongue, heel tab and side panel have a vintage-style "Athletic Dept." logo in blue, white and red. The shoe also has a white midsole with a visible Air unit and a black rubber outsole.

The Nike Air Max 97 "Athletic Dept." University Blue is a stylish and comfortable shoe that pays homage to Nike's legacy in sports. The shoe has a sleek and futuristic look that stands out from the crowd, while also offering a soft and springy cushion underfoot. The shoe is suitable for casual wear, as well as for running and other activities.

The Nike Air Max 97 "Athletic Dept." University Blue is a must-have for fans of Nike Air Max shoes, as well as for those who appreciate retro-inspired sneakers with modern technology.

The "Athletic Dept." University Blue colorway is a shoe that combines style, comfort and performance in a unique way. It is a shoe that celebrates the past, present and future of Nike's innovation and creativity.

Keep a look out for the upcoming Nike Air Max 97 "Athletic Dept." University Blue version if you're interested in purchasing it. Those who are seriously thinking about buying these fashionable shoe models may easily sign up on the company's official website or get the SNRKS app to receive regular updates.

