Nike Air Max 1 “Athletic Department” Black shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

By commemorating the anniversaries of its two most popular products, Nike Air Max 1 and Nike Air Force 1, Nike became the dominant brand in the world in 2022. The shoe company will hold its celebrations in 2023 as the traditional silhouette undergoes many updates.

The first quarter of the year is about to come to an end, but we have already found a few intriguing 2023 Air Max 1s. According to early reports, Swoosh is developing an Air Max 1 "Athletic Department" black edition. The complete shoe is wrapped up in a White/Black Forest-Neutral Gray-Varsity Maize color scheme.

The Nike Air Max 1 “Athletic Department” Black Shoes are expected to be released in early 2023, along with other models from the same collection. These shoes will be offered with a retail price tag of $150 per pair. The shoe will be available on Nike’s official website and at select retailers worldwide.

Nike Air Max 1 “Athletic Department” black shoes are adorned with neutral gray and maize tones

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike is one of the most popular and innovative brands in the world of sneakers, and Air Max 1 is one of its iconic models. The Air Max 1 was the first shoe to feature a visible air unit in the heel, which revolutionized the concept of cushioning and comfort. Since its debut in 1987, the Air Max 1 has been released in various colorways and collaborations and has become a staple for sneaker enthusiasts.

The following information is provided by the sportswear company regarding the beginnings and formative years of the well-known Nike Air Max 1 silhouette:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

One of the latest releases of the silhouette is part of Nike's "Athletic Department" collection, which pays homage to the brand’s heritage and sports culture. The collection features several models with retro-inspired designs and colors, such as the Air Max 90, the Air Force 1, and the Blazer Mid.

The Nike Air Max 1 "Athletic Department" Black Shoes have a simple yet striking look, with white mesh and leather upper contrasted by black forest suede overlays and a varsity maize Swoosh. The tongue label and the heel tab also feature the ‘Athletic Department’ logo in yellow, while the midsole and the outsole are white with a black air unit. The shoe has a classic silhouette that can easily match any outfit and a durable construct that can withstand daily wear.

If you are a fan of Nike and the Air Max 1, you should definitely consider adding this pair to your collection. The shoe's adaptable color palette makes it appropriate for any season or occasion, and its snug fit will keep your feet pleased all day.

The shoe also has a nostalgic vibe that can remind you of Nike’s rich history and legacy in the sneaker industry. The Nike Air Max 1 “Athletic Department” Black shoes are a must-have for any sneaker lover who appreciates quality, style, and innovation.

