Five best black Air Jordan 1 sneakers that are a must-have

Since its debut almost 40 years ago, the Air Jordan 1 has cemented its status as the most recognizable pair of shoes ever. When you mention "sneaker," most people will think of their favorite AJ 1. For good reason, too: on April 1, 1985, when it was released to the general public, the AJ 1 single-handedly established the sneaker culture as we know it today.

The Air Jordan 1 is a lot of things at once: It's the first pair of signature shoes for the greatest basketball player in history, a sneaker that has forever revolutionized collecting, and a style that transcends generations. With thousands of variations manufactured over the past ten years, it is also the most popular shoe on the market right now.

The AJ 1 comes in various colorways, and sneakerheads often get a wide range of options to choose from; however, the most popular color scheme that sneakerheads love to don is black.

Many silhouettes of the AJ 1 have a black color scheme and have gained immense popularity amongst sneaker lovers. So here is a list of the top five Air Jordan 1 sneakers for Jordan lovers.

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Shadow" and four other black Air Jordan 1 sneakers

1) The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Shadow"

On-Feet Look At The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Shadow

It's easy to forget, given the insane popularity of BRED and Royal Blue colorways, that AJ 1's debut sneaker also produced a fifth classic colorway, the moody black and gray Shadow. While it doesn't get as much ink on it as those other classics, it's still the slickest the Air Jordan has ever looked, 35 years later.

This "OG" rendition of the AJ 1 featured an accurate shape and Nike Air branding in 2013, bringing back one of the most underappreciated original colorways. In addition, the "Shadow" colorway of the AJ 1—made in small numbers—is now another of the models in high demand.

The AJ 1 Retro High OG "Shadow" retails at select and official Nike retail sites for varying prices.

2) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Patent Bred"

The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Patent Bred' is set to drop on 12/30



This black/varsity red combination, which was endearingly dubbed the "Patent Bred," was the last of Jordan Brand's 2021 AJ 1 Retro High OG releases.

This black/varsity red combination, which was endearingly dubbed the "Patent Bred," was the last of Jordan Brand's 2021 AJ 1 Retro High OG releases. This AJ 1 adds contemporary and flashy patent leather to the design. It features the same colorblocking as the original pair, whose notoriety led to global recognition. Given that it is formally known as the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Reimagined," it is evident that the new-meets-old design was set to further the legacy of this classic colorway.

The Jordan 1 "Patent Bred" comes with a metallic hangtag featuring an oversized red Jumpman in addition to the color and material options. Previously, this add-on was only included with limited-edition Air Jordan releases. Additionally, the word "Family" is embroidered in cursive on the interior lining near the medial ankle.

The AJ 1 Retro High OG "Patent Bred" retails for approximately $300 at select and official Nike retail sites.

3) Air Jordan 1 High OG Stage Haze

Kicksbymally @BigMallyy



Size: 40 ——— 47



Price: ₦33,000



Dm to order Air Jordan 1 High Retro OG "Stage Haze"Size: 40 ——— 47Price: ₦33,000Dm to order Air Jordan 1 High Retro OG "Stage Haze"Size: 40 ——— 47Price: ₦33,000Dm to order ‼️🔥 https://t.co/wsHnGVjTQW

The most well-known pair of sneakers ever is the AJ 1 High. Sneakerheads still get as excited about MJ's signature shoe today as they did in the 1980s and 1990s. Even though the AJ 1 High is often seen on celebrities and is widely visible on Instagram, people still can't get enough of them. The Air Jordan 1 High is frequently the ultimate prize for any sneakerhead because it has been the backdrop for numerous exciting collaborations and is made of premium materials.

The smooth white leather upper of the AJ 1 High OG Stage Haze maintains the classic black toe aesthetic and features black overlays and light gray Durabuck heel covers. Additionally, the AJ1 High OG Stage Haze has a retro feel thanks to Jordan Wings logos on the collars and traditional Nike woven tongue labels. An Air sole in white and light gray completes the design.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Stage Haze retails at select retailers and the official Nike retail site for varying prices.

4) Just Don X Air Jordan 1 High Strap BHM

To commemorate the 37th anniversary of Black History Month, Jordan Brand and famous designer Don C collaborated on a pair of the Air Jordan 1 and a Jordan snapback. Don C, who is best known for giving distinctive finishes to sporty snapback hats, puts his spin on the AJ 1 by using a classic graphic on the upper, a bright orange inner lining, and a reptilian ankle strap.

The brand made only 39 pairs and sold them exclusively through an eBay charity auction. The silhouette features a black leather upper accented all over with different textile prints. Snakeskin accents can be seen on the ankle strap and swoosh, and the interior is lined with orange leather to add color to the overall design. The branding for "BHM" can be seen inside the tongue.

The Just Don x AJ 1 High Strap BHM retails for varying prices at select retail sites and other retailers.

5) Air Jordan 1 High Strap A Tribe Called Quest

Air Jordan 1 High Strap A Tribe Called Quest

A Tribe Called Quest released their highly regarded third album, Midnight Marauders, on November 9, 1993, to both critical and commercial acclaim. The album's art, on the other hand, has served as inspiration for a number of contemporary clothing designers, some of whom have incorporated radio DJs, hip-hop celebrities, and musicians' heads in their creations.

By incorporating a black, red, and green pattern on their AJ 1 High Strap sneakers, Jordan Brand was the first to incorporate that inspiration into a production sneaker design. A Tribe Called Quest AJ 1 and Midnight Marauders AJ 1 are popular nicknames for the Air Jordan I Retro High Strap "Sole to Sole," which is its official name.

The AJ 1 High Strap A Tribe Called Quest is available for $110 at select retail sites.

These are the top five best black Air Jordan 1 sneakers for sneakerheads. Let us know in the comment section which one you like the most.

