5 rarest Air Jordans of all time

One of the most coveted shoes in the world is the Nike Air Jordan. The "sneakerhead" movement and the trend of collecting kicks gained popularity with the 1985 release of the first pair of Jordans.

Over the years, Nike has produced exclusive limited editions of various Jordan models for particular athletes. Even though these Jordans are the rarest, little is known about these player-only shoes because they have yet to be made available to the general public. So, here is a list of the top five rarest Air Jordans of all time that have managed to become fan-favorites.

The Air Jordan I High Strap Just Don BHM and four other rarest Nike Air Jordan of all times

1) Air Jordan XI 25th Anniversary with Jumpman

Nike released a limited edition of the AJ XI to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the debut of the Jordan. When it was revealed that this particular model of AJ XIs would not have the custom embroidered Jumpman logo but would instead be bare, sneakerheads all over the world were disappointed. Nevertheless, on the 25th anniversary, Jordan was sold out right away, despite some people being disappointed that Jumpman was missing from the shoes.

These sneakers were initially released for $150 in 2010. However, they gradually rose to a price of more than $6000 at select re-selling sites.

2) Air Jordan VIII Retro PE – Ray Allen

Air Jordan 8 Viii Retro Ray Allen Black Clover PE Hoh 1 Of 24 Pairs 10 Ds

The AJ VIII Retro PE - Ray Allen edition was a rare Player Exclusive that was covertly made available to the general public along with the Q-Rich colorway. Initially created by Ray Allen of the Boston Celtics, the Jordans was only produced in 24 pairs for retail sales.

Since it wasn't widely publicized, only a few people were aware of the release of the two Player Exclusive colorways. These pair of Jordans had Allen's moniker, Sugar Ray, sewn on the ankle. Moreover, they were black and green, just like the Boston Celtics' jersey.

The kicks were sold for $140 after their release in 2008. Later, they retailed for $10,000 at select re-selling sites.

3) Air Jordan IV Retro x Carhartt x Eminem

Some of the most unique and expensive Jordans are those made in conjunction with Eminem and the Swoosh label. The rapper collaborated with Nike and the workwear brand Carhartt in 2015 to create customized Jordan IV Retros for his loved ones. The special edition AJ IV Retros paid homage to Eminem's Marshall Mathers LP, which made its debut in 2000 on its 15th anniversary.

Public auctions were held for an extra 10 pairs of Jordan IV Retro x Carhartt x Eminem shoes. All of the $227,552 in total proceeds from the auction were donated to MSU's Literacy through the Songwriting program.

4) Air Jordan I x Just Don BHM Pack

Flight Club



37 exclusive pairs created to commemorate the 37th anniversary of Black History Month: Air Jordan 1 x Just Don "Just Jordan BHM"

Nike released a limited-edition version of the AJ I in February 2013 to honor Black History Month. As the owner of RSVP Gallery and Just Don, Don C created the shoes. In addition, 37 pairs of the Jordan and distinctive BHM Just Don snapback hats were sold through the partnership at auction to benefit charity.

To commemorate Black History month's 37th anniversary, only 37 pairs were produced. Big Brothers Big Sisters of America received every penny of the auction's proceeds. The unique Jordan is from Nike's Black History Month collection that featured the line's exclusive "Be Bold. Be True" graphic print over black leather. Moreover, the snapback's bill swoosh and collar strap all had a python skin-like texture.

5) Air Jordan X Special "Grimm" Edition

Nike and the NBC drama "Grimm" teamed up in April 2016 to auction off 10 pairs of limited-edition Jordans Xs. The AJ X Special "Grimm" Editions are the most coveted Jordans in the world, with fewer than a dozen pairs created for the charity auction. OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital, which offers children and families vital financial support for uncompensated care, travel, lodging, and other services, received 100% of the proceeds from auctioning the shoes through eBay for Charity.

