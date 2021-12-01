Fortnite x Jordan: How to complete all Jumpman trickshot challenges

Fortnite has just launched a collaboration with Jordan brand, marking another instance of Epic Games partnering with a huge brand (Moncler, Ferrari, Balenciaga). The collaboration has just gone live in Fortnite and there are challenges that players can complete to unlock free rewards.

These challenges are made for the Jumpman Zone Creative map that has been launched for the collaboration. They come with several free rewards. Here's how to complete them all and what they'll unlock for players.

Fortnite Jumpman challenges: Completing and unlocking free rewards

These challenges are fairly simple to complete, but not all players will be able to unlock the rewards. There are XP challenges that will award tons of Chapter 2 Season 8 XP. There's also one free spray reward, but the rest are for skin variations of the new Jumpman skin. Only those who purchased it will unlock the styles.

For the players without the skin, they can easily unlock all of the rewards available to them by completing a total of 12 Jumpman Trickshot challenges. These are only available when players enter the Creative map. Once inside, the game will prompt them to complete tasks and other things. Upon doing so, that will be one challenge completed out of the 12 necessary.

For the other players, they'll get the free rewards as well as the style variations for their brand new skin. They need to complete nine total trickshot challenges in order to unlock all variations, which include:

Playmaker (Blue) style for Hangtime

Crossover (Dark) style for Swish

MVP (Silver) style for Hangtime

Downtown (Silver) style for Swish

These challenges and the entire Jumpman x Fortnite collaboration are live now. Players can buy the skins from the Item Shop, hop in the new Creative map and begin unlocking the free rewards.

There are several new Jordan skins available (Image via Epic Games)

They will award a total of 180,000 Chapter 2 Season 8 XP. The season is ending in three days, so it's a great time to get last-minute XP before it all expires.

