5 Most expensive Air Jordan 11 colorways of all time 

In the world of sneakers, the Nike Air Jordan 11 has a significant cultural impact. Every year, during the holidays, the sneaker giant releases a new Jordan 11 retro.

The Jordan 11 features the technical detailing of the 4 and the 5, as well as the articulated blocking of the 1 and the 3. The shiny, wraparound patent leather upper is mainly responsible for the shoe's unconventional appearance. Despite this, it is Michael Jordan's favourite model, and is one of the most coveted and collectable sneakers in the history of the Jumpman brand.

Air Jordan 11 is usually considered the most underrated silhouette among all the Jordan models. However, it does come in a variety of attractive colorways, some of which are mentioned below.

"Legend Blue" and four other most expensive Nike Air Jordan 11 silhouettes

1) Nike Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey"

The Air Jordan 11 Retro "Cool Grey" from 2021 brings back a colourway that was initially released in 2001 and retroed again in 2010. The mid-top design, which honors the 20th anniversary of the original launch, is true to the original, with nubuck uppers, tonal webbing lace loops, and shiny patent leather overlays in Medium and Cool Grey.

On the lateral ankle is an embroidered white Jumpman logo, and the heel notch is embellished with a stylized '23.' A full-length air-sole unit housed within a white Phylon midsole offers lightweight cushioning. In addition, a carbon fibre spring plate is visible underneath a translucent outsole for improved on-court responsiveness.

The OG Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" retails for $715 at the official Nike retail site and other sites.

2) Nike Air Jordan 11 "Cap and Gown"

Unexpectedly, the Jordan 11 evolved into a silhouette that dominated promgoers' feet in the US for years. The "Cap and Gown" was released in 2018 as a nod to this repurposing, blacked out and prepared for the more formal setting.

The original Air Jordan 11 in all-black was never formally made available to the general public - it was only displayed as a part of a collection that also included other all-black favorites from the signature line. However, in the 2018 release, the patent leather, high-end nubuck, and icy outsole classed things up once more.

The Nike Jordan 11 "Cap and Gown" is available at certain retail sites and other retailers for $440.

3) Nike Air Jordan 11 "Legend Blue"

Based on the 1996 All-Star Game Jordan 11 "Columbia," this 2014 colorway pairs the iconic Air Jordan 11 with an icy color scheme featuring white and frosty tones of Legend Blue.

On the heel, there is MJ's number 23, and the mudguard is covered in glittering patent leather. An icon on the insole of the shoe commemorates the 25th anniversary of the design.

The Jordan 11 "Legend Blue" is available at select retail sites and the official Nike retail site for $400.

4) Nike Air Jordan 11 Low "UNC"

Michael Jordan's eleventh signature shoe, the Jordan 11 Low "UNC," comes in a low-top style. It is made of a combination of leather, Carbon Fiber, and Zoom Air and is inspired by MJ's alma mater, the University of North Carolina.

This 2017 reissue has a North Carolina Tar Heels-inspired white mesh upper and vintage university blue overlays, and came at a time when the University of North Carolina men's basketball team won its seventh national championship in school history. The low-top has classic Cordura mesh in white, and hints of light blue all over suggest a Tar heels theme.

The Nike Jordan 11 "UNC" is truly a game-changer for the sneaker world. These sneakers are available for sneakerheads for $330 at the official Nike retail site and other retailers.

5) Nike Air Jordan 11 "Concord-Bred"

This low-top pair effectively combines the Jordan 11 Bred and the Jordan 11 Concord. In addition to the cross-branding on Men’s Grade School and Pre-School pairs, the upper halves feature the "yin-and-yang" colour scheme from the model's 1995 debut. Underfoot, the midsoles have a White and True Red combination, inspired by the Chicago Bulls uniforms.

The Jordan 11 "Concord-Bred" was released in 2020 and instantly became a hit among sneaker lovers. The design and build made it a hit among sneakerheads. Moreover, the best part is that apart from all the other expensive Jordan 11s, these Jordan 11 kicks are comparatively less pricey and retail for $225 at select retail sites and other retailers.

These are the most expensive Nike Jordan 11s of all time. Let us know in the comment section which one you like the most.

