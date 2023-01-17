Nike Air Jordan 2 Retro "Cool Grey" sneakers: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

The Jordan brand, a co-owned subsidiary of Nike, has plans to expand its retro offerings in 2023. Beginning with the unveiling of the Summer Spring 2023 Air Jordan Retro collection, Michael Jordan's eponymous brand is focusing on retro-inspired silhouettes.

The most recent redesign is of Air Jordan 2. Michael Jordan's namesake label put the Air Jordan 2 silhouette in the spotlight in 2022 by releasing a slew of GRs and collaborative makeovers. The swoosh label plans to continue the trend in 2023, beginning with a "Cool Grey" makeover of the Air Jordan 2 high.

The swoosh label is yet to announce an official release date for the Nike Air Jordan 2 "Cool Grey" sneakers, but according to Sole Retriever, the pair will be available on Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on May 4, 2023.

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 2 Retro "Cool Grey" sneakers will be launched in women's exclusive sizes

Nike and Michael Jordan's co-owned label shone a bright light on Air Jordan 2 and brought it to the spotlight after its initial debut in 1986. The AJ 2 sneakers were designed by Swoosh label veterans Bruce Kilgore and Peter Moore to usher in a new era in the sneaker world through innovative, luxurious, and sophisticated design. Jordan's official site introduces the Air Jordan 2 model as:

"With the introduction of the Air Jordan II comes a new era in footwear. On the heels of Michael Jordan's masterful entry into the game, and with calculated precision, the AJ II laid the visionary foundation for a long and prosperous footwear dynasty."

In 2022, the swoosh label renewed the silhouette with multiple collaborative partners such as Maison Chateau Rogue, J Balvin, Two 18, and Nina Chanel Abney. It intends to do the same, in 2023, with the release of AJ2 in Cool Grey.

The "Cool Grey" makeover is one of Jordan's most iconic and well-known colorways. The update was revealed for the signature silhouettes Air Jordan 11 Retro and Air Jordan 3 Retro in 2021, and now more silhouettes are expected to follow suit.

Multiple silhouettes, such as the AJ 4, AJ 9, AJ 10, AJ 6, and others, have received the "Cool Grey" makeover. The colorway was inspired by the silhouette of the Air Jordan 11 and is one of the most popular colorways. The sneakers' soles are crafted from leather and suede.

The silhouette is covered in a 'Cool Grey / Ice Blue / White' color scheme. The shoe's base is made of suede, which is wrapped in smooth leather overlays. The UNC blue translucent outsoles, piping, and cotton laces complete the look.

The grey TPU heel pieces contrast with the white accents on the midsoles. The MJ's second signature shoe is rumored to be released in "Cool Grey" makeover via Nike, SNKRS, and select retailers on May 4, 2023, exclusively in women's sizes for $175.

