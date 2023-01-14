5 best pink Nike sneakers one can buy right now

Nike has always displayed its magic through its sneaker creations. Many silhouettes and rotations have stood the test of time and made it to every sneakerhead's shoe shelf. Moreover, there are several sneakers that shine a little extra due to their colorways.

The color scheme of any sneaker gives it the extra panache that it requires. Nike never fails to make the color scheme of its models more than just an ordinary accent. The color scheme of every Nike sneaker is as essential as its structural elements.

One of the most underrated colors is pink, and there are several pink sneakers released by the swoosh label that are popular among sneakerheads.

The Nike Air Force 1 "Metallic Red Bronze" and four other pink Nike sneakers that sneakerheads love

1) Nike Air Max 90 “ Barely Rose” & “Pink Oxford”

Since the beginning of 2021, the Nike Air Max 90 has consistently shown that it isn't fading into obscurity. Tinker Hatfield's design recently surfaced in a "Barely Rose/Pink Oxford" style ideal for spring. It returned in the ever-desired "Bacon" arrangement for Air Max 2021.

The classic upper's mixed materials revel in pink tones, just like previous Swoosh Sportswear icons that were unveiled before summer. The darkest variation of the rose tone is shown on overlays tucked between mesh bases and synthetic leather panels. At the same time, numerous TPU embellishments on the upper body deviate from their white color.

Unlike its similar-looking rival, the upcoming Air Max substitutes a diagonal-stripe pattern for any floral embroidery on the tongue (insoles follow suit). Most of the time, the sole units are colorless, but the outsole's visible Air cushioning and embellishments bring some of the pink flairs from the upper down.

This silhouette is available at the official Swoosh retail site and other retail sites for $120.

2) Nike Dunk Low GS “Pink Prism”

Rarely do the Dunk Lows come in a single monochrome hue due to the prevalence of the two-toned college-style color-blocking. However, in its 2022 release, Nike experimented with the idea that the female Dunk community was eagerly waiting for.

In addition to the monochrome Pink Prism pattern that covers almost every square centimeter of the shoe, Swoosh added a toe-box, mid-panel, and heel with a subtle texture that vaguely mimics woodgrain or saffiano leather. The remaining footwear comprises a rubber outsole, smooth flat leather, and an internal mesh lining.

The Dunk Low GS “Pink Prism” retails for $95 at select stores and the official Swoosh store.

3) Nike Air Force 1 Low Pink Paisley

The Air Force 1 is now embracing the fabric for an unofficial Breast Cancer Awareness Month colorway, following a rush of women's-exclusive Nike Dunk Lows that focused themselves around various hues of a paisley print.

On its official website, the Swoosh label describes the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette as follows:

“Introduced in 1982, the Air Force 1 redefined basketball footwear from the hardwood to the blacktop. It was the first basketball sneaker to house Nike Air, but its innovative nature has since taken a backseat to its status as a street icon.”

The model's upper has premium tooling that extends smooth tumbled leathers dipped in a light pink pastel across the entire surface. Meanwhile, the color of the underlying vamp and presiding overlays is significantly different.

The Swooshes and heel tabs, which are made of canvas, introduce the "Pink Paisley" above the model's tongue and laces. The tongue and insoles of the shoe include Hot Pink embellishments as a contrast to the white sole unit underneath.

The Air Force 1 Low Pink Paisley is available for $95 at select stores and the official Swoosh site.

4) Dunk Low GS 'Triple Pink'

The all-pink variation of the cult hit is known as the Dunk Low "Triple Pink."

While accentuating the shoe with its branding, the design turns the triple colorway's customary nature on its head. It does so by blending different shades of pink to create separation between the overlays and underlays.

A medium shade of pink for the smooth leather overlays is contrasted by lighter pink leather underlays on the toebox, quarter panels, and the ankle collar. A light pink midsole sits atop a bubblegum pink outsole, with a standout hyper-pink accents are present on the upper's swoosh, heel tab and tongue branding.

The Dunk Low GS 'Triple Pink' retailers for $85 at select retail sites and other retailers.

5) Nike Air Force 1 "Metallic Red Bronze"

Some of the most recognizable Swoosh shapes have been dressed in tonal compositions, particularly for women as part of the brand's expansion of gender-inclusive styles. These include the Air Force 1 Low.

A diverse alternative to various outfits is further provided by mesh tongue construction, color-matched laces, and sock liners. Additionally, the support of several hues of "Sail" are present across the entirety of its upper's real estate.

The lace dubraes, soft leather back tabs, and profile Swooshes only give the shoes a finish similar to that of its Rose Gold tinted version.

The insoles and embroidered tongue tabs include subtle "Pink Oxford" branding, and the shape is finished with an upscale adornment thanks to its embossed heel tab.

The Air Force 1 "Metallic Red Bronze" retails for $100 or less at varying retail sites and the official Swoosh site.

These are the top five Nike pink sneakers one can buy right now. Let us know in the comment section which pink sneakers you will add to your wardrobe!

