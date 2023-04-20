Nike Air Max 1 SC "Bronze" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

Nike will continue to invest heavily in the Nike Air Max 1 model after its 35th anniversary in 2022. The celebration will continue until 2023. Nike is emphasizing the Tinker Hatfield-designed model as evidenced by releases like the "Big Bubble" Air Max in numerous hues, vintage updates like the "Chili," and simple designs like the Air Max 1 SC "Clear Jade." Now, a brand-new, spotless Air Max 1 SC comes in "Bronze."

The Nike Air Max 1 SC "Bronze" is a versatile pair of sneakers that can be worn with any outfit, from casual to sporty. The shoe combines the heritage and innovation of Air Max 1 with a modern and elegant twist. The shoe will go on sale on July 7, 2023, through Nike and a few other online and in-store retailers. Men's sizes will be offered, and the suggested retail price is $150.

Nike Air Max 1 SC "Bronze" shoes will arrive with a Metallic Twist

The Nike Air Max 1 is one of the most iconic sneakers in history, designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield in 1987. The shoe was the first to feature a visible Air unit in the heel, providing cushioning and comfort for runners and casual wearers alike.

The Air Max 1 has been reimagined in countless colorways and materials over the years, but one of the most recent and eye-catching versions is the Nike Air Max 1 SC "Bronze."

The sportswear business offers the following details in the early stages of the well-known Nike Air Max 1 style:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

The new "Bronze" variant features a premium mix of tumbled leather, suede, and mesh across its upper, giving it a luxurious and textured look. The bronze tumble leather on the mudguard and Swoosh adds a metallic contrast to the white mesh on the toe box and collar, and the gray suede on the vamp and midfoot panel.

The bronze color also appears on the Nike branding on the tongue, eyelets, and heel tab, as well as on the embroidered mini Swoosh on the forefoot.

The Nike Air Max 1 SC "Bronze" retains the classic silhouette and midsole of the original Air Max 1, with a white foam midsole that houses the visible Air unit in the heel. Rubber is used for the outsole, which comes in black, bronze, and white colors and offers durability and traction. Additionally, the shoe comes with matching white laces that blend with the upper.

If you are a fan of the Air Max 1 or looking for new sneakers to add to your collection, you don't want to miss out on the Nike Air Max 1 SC "Bronze." This shoe is a perfect example of how Nike continues to honor its legacy while creating new and exciting products for its customers.

Interested parties can register on the Swoosh label's e-commerce website or download the SNKRS app to receive updates on the official release date and other upcoming products.

