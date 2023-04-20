Nike Air Force 1 Low “NAI-KE” Cream Colored Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike Air Force 1 Low developed distinctive models for the East when it first made its way across Asia more than 30 years ago. The "NAI-KE" collection, which recently welcomed a new pair to the lineup, is one such sneaker. The most recent addition to the “NAIKE” lineup of the Swoosh is offered with woven details and covered in subtle tones.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “NAI-KE” cream-colored shoes are expected to be released in the next few weeks of 2022. The shoes will be sold by select retailers and Nike.com. The price of these pairs has not yet been confirmed. The shoe is a must-have for fans of the Air Force 1 and collectors of the “NAI-KE” series, as it offers a unique and elegant twist on the classic silhouette.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “NAI-KE” Cream Colored shoes will feature gum brown sole units

Nike Air Force 1 is one of the most iconic and popular sneakers in the world, with a history that spans over four decades. The shoe was originally designed as a basketball shoe in 1982, featuring Nike Air technology for cushioning and comfort. Since then, Nike Air Force 1 has evolved into a fashion staple, with countless variations and collaborations that reflect different cultures and communities.

The following details about the origin of the silhouette are provided on the Swoosh label's website:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It further states:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

One of the most notable collaborations is the “NAI-KE” series, which celebrates Nike’s heritage and influence in China. The name “NAI-KE” is a phonetic translation of Nike in Chinese characters, and also means “enduring and persevering”. The series started in 2015 with a red and white Air Force 1 High and has continued with various models and colorways over the years.

The latest addition to the “NAI-KE” series is a cream-colored Air Force 1 Low. The pair, which is a homage to China, is wrapped in pale brown tones. The color combination is accompanied by woven detailing at the mid-foot, which is unremarkable on its own but adds some interest.

The tongue and spine both feature fine craftsmanship. Chinese letters spelling out "Nike" replace traditional presentations on lace dubraes. The heel counter, as well as the insole are adorned with the “NAI-KE” branding in Chinese characters.

The upper eyelets and a portion of the midsole's heel highlight are also rich green, with distinctive hangtags to match. Air Force 1's gum brown outer sole unit is another element that exudes "summertime."

Keep an eye out for the new Nike Air Force 1 Low "NAI-KE" sneakers in the coming weeks of 2023. To receive instant notifications when these sneakers become available, one can easily sign up on the brand's website or join the SNKRS app.

